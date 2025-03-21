Fantasy Soccer
Ayden Heaven headshot

Ayden Heaven Injury: Could return to training soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Heaven (foot) could return to training after the international week, according to Alex James and Tyrone Marshall of The Manchester Evening News.

Heaven left the win over Leicester City with what appeared to be a serious injury, but further tests revealed that the injury wasn't as complicated as initially expected. The young defender, who's making his way into the first team this season, could be back in training in the coming days, meaning he should be an option to add depth on defense before the end of the 2024/25 season.

