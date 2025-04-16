Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ayden Heaven headshot

Ayden Heaven Injury: Not training Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Heaven (foot) isn't training with the team on Wednesday due to a small setback from his injury, according to Simon Stone of BBC Sport.

Heaven suffered a minor setback with his foot injury and was not seen in team training on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's second leg against Lyon in the Europa League. His absence is not expected to impact the starting lineup since he has mostly been used as a bench option this season.

Ayden Heaven
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now