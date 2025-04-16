Ayden Heaven Injury: Not training Wednesday
Heaven (foot) isn't training with the team on Wednesday due to a small setback from his injury, according to Simon Stone of BBC Sport.
Heaven suffered a minor setback with his foot injury and was not seen in team training on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's second leg against Lyon in the Europa League. His absence is not expected to impact the starting lineup since he has mostly been used as a bench option this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now