Ayoze Perez headshot

Ayoze Perez News: Nets brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Perez scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 win against Leganes.

Perez opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Alfonso Pedraza's shot deflected off him, and then doubled the lead just eight minutes later after being set up by Yeremi Pino. Perez also chipped in defensively with three tackles. This marked his second brace in three outings, taking his season tally to an impressive 18 goals.

Ayoze Perez
Villarreal
