Ayoze Perez News: Scores in consecutive games

Perez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Barcelona. He was subbed off due to injury in the 46th minute.

Perez found the opening goal of the match Sunday, finding the goal in the fourth minute of the contest. This marks a second straight game with a goal, as he saw a brace last time out. The attacker now has 19 goals and two assists in 30 appearances this season, a solid debut campaign with Villarreal.