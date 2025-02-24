Beau Leroux News: Assists in first MLS start

Leroux delivered an assist, had one off-target shot, created two chances and made three clearances during Saturday's 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Leroux made his first career MLS start and made most of the chance as he assisted fellow San Jose draft pick Jamar Ricketts for the opening goal of the game. This is a great start of campaign for the youngster, who's far from being a surefire starter but will certainly have much more opportunities this season.