Beau Leroux headshot

Beau Leroux News: Assists in first MLS start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Leroux delivered an assist, had one off-target shot, created two chances and made three clearances during Saturday's 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Leroux made his first career MLS start and made most of the chance as he assisted fellow San Jose draft pick Jamar Ricketts for the opening goal of the game. This is a great start of campaign for the youngster, who's far from being a surefire starter but will certainly have much more opportunities this season.

Beau Leroux
San Jose Earthquakes
