Ben Davies Injury: Training individually

Davies (undisclosed) is nearing a return and has been doing individual work while his teammates travel for Thursday's Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar, coach Ange Postecoglou said in a press conference. "Ben, he's close but is still doing some work back at the training ground."

Davies is making good progress in his recovery and could be available for Sunday's match against Bournemouth after training individually this week. The defender has been a regular starter recently, but with the arrival of Kevin Danso and other players returning from injury, his playing time may decrease as a result.