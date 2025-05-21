Bernardo Silva News: Goal in outstanding performance

Silva scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-1 win versus AFC Bournemouth.

Silva put in an outstanding shift Tuesday leading City's attack down their right flank. Defensively he performed two clearances, an interception and a tackle, he won four of the five duels he engaged in and managed to get himself onto the scoresheet. From 32 appearances (28 starts) he has netted four and created four assists, it had been three EPL games since he last found the net and he has not produced an assist since December last year.