Bernardo Silva headshot

Bernardo Silva News: Makes 400th City appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Silva had four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Friday's 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton.

Silva recorded a huge career milestone Friday, as the midfielder took the field for the 400th time in the City blue. He had a solid match in the midfield to back it up, registering three chances created and four crosses in the attack to go along with one interception, three tackles and four clearances in the defense.

Bernardo Silva
Manchester City
