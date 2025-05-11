Beto News: Scores goal to seal victory

Beto scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Fulham.

Beto scored Everton's third goal in the 74th minute after capitalizing on a mistake by goalkeeper Bernd Leno. His shot from the edge of the box slipped through the goalie's hands and effectively sealed the win. It was his eighth goal of the Premier League season and his second in the last two matches. He will aim to score for the third game in a row against Southampton on Sunday.