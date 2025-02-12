Fantasy Soccer
Beto

Beto News: Scores opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Beto scored the first goal in Everton's 2-2 draw against Liverpool Wednesday. He finished with four shots (two on target).

This is now three goals for Beto in the last three matches on six total shots. He's taking advantage of the opening due to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury and should continue having success Saturday against a Crystal Palace side that has conceded 30 goals in league play.

