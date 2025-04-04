Borja Iglesias Injury: Dealt illness
Iglesias is questionable for Saturday's match against Mallorca due to an illness after not training Friday, according to Rafa Valero of Marca.
Iglesias will be a true late call Saturday, as the forward has been dealing with an illness. This comes after he was absent from training Friday, adding more doubt to his availability. He is a regular starter, so they will hope he is an option, with Pablo Duran as a possible replacement.
