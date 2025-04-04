Fantasy Soccer
Borja Iglesias headshot

Borja Iglesias Injury: Dealt illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Iglesias is questionable for Saturday's match against Mallorca due to an illness after not training Friday, according to Rafa Valero of Marca.

Iglesias will be a true late call Saturday, as the forward has been dealing with an illness. This comes after he was absent from training Friday, adding more doubt to his availability. He is a regular starter, so they will hope he is an option, with Pablo Duran as a possible replacement.

Borja Iglesias
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
