Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 9, 10, 11

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Freiburg at Dortmund

SGP: Dortmund to beat Freiburg + Both Teams to Score Yes = +159

These teams are trending in opposite directions the past few weeks with Dortmund unbeaten in their last five and Freiburg losing their last two. There's a safer bet which is the Dortmund double chance and both teams to score at -127, but at home in Signal Iduna Park, I expect them to come away with all three points.

The more concerning variable is if Freiburg will find a goal as Dortmund have kept three clean sheets in their last four matches, albeit against lesser opposition in Darmstadt, Koln and Heidenheim. Freiburg have only failed to score in three matches this season, on the road at Frankfurt and Bayern, and in a home scoreless draw against Union Berlin. While their goal total is middle of the pack with 26 in 20 games, the attacking talent up front is good enough to find a goal against Dortmund, especially if Ritsu Doan starts in his return from the Asian Cup.

If you're looking for some boosts and can't decide which one, check out RotoWire's sportsbook promo codes.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Bayern Munich at Leverkusen

Bayern Munich to beat Leverkusen +150

Bundesliga moneyline bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

This is the biggest game of the Bundesliga season with the two teams separated by two points at the top of the table. They met in September, drawing 2-2 at the Allianz Arena, and honestly, this match has another draw written all over it. Perhaps I'm being pessimistic as a Leverkusen fan and hedging against happiness by getting either this bet correct or a positive result from Leverkusen in the title race. However, there's some things working against Leverkusen of late despite remaining unbeaten across all competitions this season.

The biggest issue is the absence of Victor Boniface. It's not so much the goals or assists as Leverkusen can score and create in multiple ways, but it's the way Boniface moves across the front line to disrupt opposing back lines that can't be replicated by Patrik Schick or newly arrived Borja Iglesias. This lack of movement leaves defensive lines more settled at the back and doesn't create gaps centrally for Leverkusen to attack through.

The other issue is that Bayern just seem inevitable to win this league every season as the Goliath to everyone else's David. They haven't been at their best yet remain only two points off the league lead with the same amount of wins (16) as Leverkusen and lead the Bundesliga with 59 goals. While I hope Leverkusen can come away with a victory, they could be due for their first loss of the season against the German Rekordmeister.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Koln at Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim to beat Koln -130

Bundesliga moneyline bets can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

This is not as straightforward as it may appear based on league position as Hoffenheim haven't won a match in over two months while Koln picked up a surprise win last week against nine-man Frankfurt. That said, Koln remain one of the worst teams in the league and Hoffenheim need this match to remain in the race for European positions.

I think last week was a bit of a lucky result for Koln with the two red cards and Hoffenheim have only lost at home this year to Dortmund, Frankfurt and Leverkusen three teams above them in the table. With no major absences barring any surprises this a match Hoffenheim should come away from with all three points and I'll back them to do just that.

Bundesliga Betting Picks for Matchday 21

SGP: Dortmund to beat Freiburg + Both Teams to Score Yes = +159

Bayern to beat Leverkusen +150

Hoffenheim to beat Koln -130