Brandon Vazquez News: Scores first season goal

Vazquez scored a goal off five shots (two on target) and drew three fouls during Sunday's 2-1 win over San Diego.

Vazquez saw acres of space behind opposing defenders during the entire contest and used his smarts to hugely benefit from that. In the 10th minute, the forward picked up a brilliant through pass and dribbled past the goalkeeper before sending the ball into the net for the first goal of the game, also his first of the season. Back in MLS after one and a half years in Liga MX, Vazquez will hope this is the start of better things to come after a rough campaign in 2024.