2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II

This article is part of our MLS Preview series.

Welcome to Part II of my MLS Season Preview series. We stay in the East with another five teams, including Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and the Supporters Shield winner FC Cincinnati.

Part I

D.C. United

12th in the East - 40 Points

Missed the Playoffs

Manager

Troy Lesesne (New)

Lesesne became interim manager for the New York Red Bulls in May last season. He guided RBNY to the playoffs and even a Wild Card victory (14-8-10, 43.75% win rate). However, they decided to go in a different direction and D.C. United swooped in to get their new manager. Lesesne was the manager of New Mexico United in the USL Championship before taking an assistant coaching job with the New York Red Bulls ahead of the 2022 season.

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

Young Player to Watch

AM Gabriel Pirani

D.C. United picked up the buy option on Pirani, who was on loan the second half of last season from Santos in Brazil. Pirani was signed to a deal through the 2025 season with options for 2026 and 2027. In 10 appearances for D.C., Pirani had one goal and I expect a bigger role for him now that he's a member of the club. In the offseason, Pirani was with the Brazil U23 squad during Olympic qualification, featuring multiple times.

Under the Radar Breakout

Fletcher was on loan with the Swansea City U21s since September where he had five goals in 11 appearances. At only 18 years old, Fletcher is one for the future. A dual-national, Fletcher has ties to England as well as the United States. He has appeared for the United States U19 team twice, scoring one goal. He might not make a big impact this season, but he's one to monitor during development. Another player to keep an eye on is center-back Akinmboni. At only 17 years old, Akinmboni already has some first-team exposure. Last season, he went on loan to Loudoun United in the USL Championship. Akinmboni has the eye of a lot of teams, but D.C. United are looking to continue his development at the club. His $500k TransferMarkt value shows his upside and I wouldn't be surprised to see him get more starting opportunities this season.

Top Newcomer

Right-back Aaron Herrera could be the top newcomer, as well, coming over from Montreal, but Peltola gets the slight nod for me due to his versatility and young designated player status. Coming from HJK Helsinki on a free transfer, the 21-year-old can play center-back and defensive midfielder. Peltola has European competition experience accumulating 29 Champions League, Europa League and Conference League appearances in his career. He was also part of the Finnish UEFA European Championship qualifying team. That experience at a young age could make him have an instant impact for D.C. United, who lost Donovan Pines and Derrick Williams in the offseason.

Position Battle to Watch

Ku-DiPietro made 13 starts for D.C. last season and a total of 27 appearances. He just turned 22 and could see a much larger role in 2024. The question is if he can hold off the veteran Stroud, who was part of the Chris Durkin trade package that D.C. received from St. Louis City. Stroud made 28 starts for the Western Conference No. 1 seed. He can play at right midfield, as well, so there may be times that both Ku-DiPietro and Stroud are starting. Cristian Dajome would be Stroud's opposition to starting at RM, so there's a chance he lands there on either side. It's tough to say which of the two players manager Lesesne prefers, but the picture will be a little clearer after preseason.

Outlook

I'm torn on this D.C. United team. I like the Mateusz Klich and Christian Benteke connection as well as some of the pieces they are putting together around the three designated players. I just think depth is a big issue and the grueling MLS schedule will take a toll on this team. They were close to the playoffs last season and I think they'll be on the outside looking in again this season.

Ceiling: Wild Card

Floor: Out of the Playoff Picture

FC Cincinnati

1st in the East & Supporters Shield Winners - 69 Points

Lost to the Columbus Crew in the Conference Finals

Manager

Pat Noonan (2022-present)

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

Young Player to Watch/Under the Radar Breakout

ST Arquimides Ordonez

With Brandon Vazquez and Dominique Badji leaving, there is room for someone to make a jump this year at striker. The team signed Corey Baird from Houston, so the first choice pair will be Aaron Boupendza and Baird. Behind those two are Sergio Santos and Ordonez. Ordonez was impressive in limited action with the first team appearing in 10 games and scoring one goal in the U.S. Open Cup. The 20-year-old impressed during his short stint in the MLS Next Pro side, as well, scoring nine goals and adding three assists in only 11 appearances. He also featured at the U20 World Cup last year for Guatemala and has a TransferMarkt value of $700k.

Top Newcomer

CB Miles Robinson

Robinson shocked everyone when he signed with Cincinnati on a non-designated player contract. With all of his rumors to Europe, it was a major surprise that he stayed in MLS. Robinson didn't have the best of seasons for Atlanta, but this is a huge signing for Cincinnati as they needed to replace Yerson Mosquera who returned to his parent club Wolves, and was loaned out again to Villarreal. Cincinnati's back three of Robinson, Matt Miazga, and Nick Hagglund/Ian Murphy will be amongst the best of the league and will be needed when they play offensive juggernauts like Inter Miami.

Honorable mention is the late loan-to-buy move for Luca Orellano from Vasco da Gama. Orellano is primarily a right winger but should play the same type of role that Alvaro Barreal plays as a wing-back getting forward. He can play on the left side, as well, so he's the logical replacement for Barreal this summer.

Position Battle to Watch

LWB: Bret Halsey vs. Isaiah Foster (When Barreal leaves in the summer)

This battle is contingent on Barreal making a move, which is being held off until summer. When he departs, Cincinnati is left with only Halsey and Foster at the position. Both players featured heavily for the MLS Next Pro side, but they will be expected to make a big jump to the first team. Halsey is the elder of the two at 23 years old and had more time with the first team last season (two starts and nine sub appearances). The 20-year-old Foster has more upside, though he spent almost the entire season with the MLS Next Pro side (24 appearances). Ultimately when Barreal departs, Cincinnati will be in the market for a replacement, but until then, one of these guys could battle to keep the starting position. The Orellano acquisition also could be the fix for the position, though he prefers playing on the right side.

Outlook

What a season! From Wooden Spoon to Supporters Shield in two seasons, Pat Noonan and Cincinnati can be proud of their accomplishments. The team fell short in extra time in the Eastern Conference Final, but they still earned hardware. This season will be tough as they have to replace some key starters in Vazquez, Junior Moreno , Santiago Arias , Mosquera, and eventually Barreal. They've done well in the offseason picking up some guys who will definitely fill some holes. The better news is that Luciano Acosta is still in town through 2026 (with an option for 2027). This team has the upside to compete with anyone and is the biggest threat to Inter Miami in the East and the entire MLS.

Ceiling: MLS Cup Winner

Floor: First Round Shocker

Inter Miami FC

14th in the East - 34 Points

Missed the Playoffs

Manager

Gerardo Martino (Mid 2023-present)

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

Young Player to Watch

CB Tomas Aviles

Messi has attracted some elite young talent to Inter Miami including Aviles, who joined in the summer window last season. Unfortunately, preseason injuries have been devastating for a couple of the young talents who could have been featured here. Facundo Farias tore his ACL and is out for the season, while Benjamin Cremaschi is out two-to-three months for a sports hernia. All three have bright futures, but it's Aviles who will get the spotlight. The 20-year-old came over from Racing Club in August for a $6.3m fee and jumped straight into the starting XI. With Kamal Miller off to Portland, Aviles will be one of Inter Miami's key defenders. Aviles, alongside Serhiy Kryvtsov and Nicolas Freire make for a solid back three.

Under the Radar Breakout

DM David Ruiz

Ruiz is behind some big names on the depth chart at the moment but has a lot of upside for the future. The 19-year-old already has 20 MLS appearances and featured at the U20 World Cup for Honduras. He started at left central midfielder in three out of the first four friendlies on Inter Miami's early preseason tour. With the congested schedule, he'll get his chances throughout the year and is a big piece of Inter Miami's young core.

Top Newcomer

It's a pretty tough decision choosing between Gressel, Nicolas Freire (on loan), and Luis Suarez, but ultimately, I think Gressel has the biggest impact on the team consistently. Gressel's versatility will be used as he can play either as a right-back, central midfielder, or even a right winger. So far in the preseason, he has played all three positions and played right-back when DeAndre Yedlin played RCB beside Gressel. In Gressel's central midfield role, he's going to be one of the guys to distribute the ball to Messi and should rack up assists.

Position Battle to Watch

The Midfield

A lot will depend if Gerardo Martino goes with the 4-3-3 he played a lot last season or the 5-3-2 he's been using in the preseason. Based on what I've seen, the 5-3-2 makes sense with Gressel playing in the midfield with Busquets and most likely Gregore. Inter Miami has a wealth of midfielders to choose from as they also have Diego Gomez, Jean Mota, and Ruiz, while Cremaschi is out for a few months. I expect with the congested schedule Inter Miami is expected to play, rotation will be key and there will be a lot of different midfield combinations.

Outlook

Inter Miami will be the clear favorite to hoist the MLS Cup this season. Last year, their potential was seen when they ran through the Leagues Cup. The only thing derailing this season will be the injury bug with Farias and Cremaschi already experiencing that. Messi's health is paramount of course, but if they start losing more and more players this super team will come back down to Earth.

Ceiling: MLS Cup Winner

Floor: First Round Surprise Exit

Nashville SC

7th in the East - 49 Points

Lost to Orlando City in the First Round

Manager

Gary Smith (2018-present)

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

Young Player to Watch

ST Adem Sipic

Nashville only have three players under 23 in their squad so this was a tough pick. The only one of the three that has some potential in my option is 17-year-old Sipic. He appeared in 21 games last year in MLS Next Pro, scoring two goals. Sipic is still a ways off from fighting for a first-team starting job, but he's worth keeping an eye on.

Under the Radar Breakout

RM McKinze Gaines

Gaines came over from Charlotte where he started 10 matches and came off the bench in another 11. Coach Smith has raved about Gaines and he could make an impact off the bench early. He's made 51 career MLS appearances with three goals and six assists, so he does have some league experience. The only issue for Gaines is that it's crowded at right midfielder with plenty of options amongst Tyler Boyd, Randall Leal (who picked up another injury), and even Alex Muyl if necessary. Gaines is an under-the-radar breakout possibility and I expect him to be at least an impact sub this season.

Top Newcomer

Boyd's versatility allows Nashville to switch formations from game to game and provides nice in-game flexibility. In the preseason, Hany Mukhtar hasn't been playing and Boyd has excelled in his shadow striker role. When Mukhtar is back, it could be Jacob Shaffelburg on the left and Boyd on the right. Nashville lacked attacking buildup outside of Mukhtar, and Boyd will go a long way in improving the offensive production this season.

Position Battle to Watch

Maher was the clear starter beside Walker Zimmerman early last season, but he picked up an injury and Nashville added MacNaughton from Toronto FC in the summer window. There really wasn't a stretch where both players were healthy last season, so it will be interesting to see who wins the job this season, as both players played well in spurts. I give the slight edge to Maher, but Gary Smith really likes MacNaughton. A back three would make a lot of sense with the personnel, as that would allow Nashville to play Zimmerman, MacNaughton and Maher together.

Outlook

Nashville struggled mightily in just about every offensive category last season. Sam Surridge played well at times after coming over during the summer window, but they couldn't score when it mattered in the playoffs. The upside was shown as Nashville made the Leagues Cup final but lost in PKs to Inter Miami. The addition of Boyd, Surridge taking a step in his first full season and a healthy Shaffelburg could do wonders. Mukhtar will still be the heart and soul of this team, but their final place in the standings will be determined by the ancillary cast.

Ceiling: Eastern Conference Final Appearance

Floor: Miss the Playoffs

New England Revolution

5th in the East - 55 Points

Lost to the Philadelphia Union in the 1st Round

Manager

Caleb Porter (New)

Porter comes to town after a year out of coaching. The former Portland and Columbus manager will hope to bring some stability to the coaching room after the last season's debacle with Bruce Arena.

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

Young Players to Watch

RM Esmir Bajraktarevic

Bajraktarevic is an 18-year-old with a ton of upside in a New England Revolution group that has a plethora of young talent. Last season he got his feet wet with the first team, starting six matches and appearing 10 times off the bench. The rest of his year was with New England II in MLS Next Pro where he had eight goals and one assist in only nine matches. A dual-national of Bosnian descent, Bajraktarevic was born in the United States and has been a mainstay in the USMNT youth setup. I expect Bajraktarevic to continue to develop and be an important cog in the first-team squad this season.

Under the Radar Breakout

Winger Dylan Borrero

Borrero was electric at the beginning of last season until he tore his ACL on March 6 after just eight matches. The 22-year-old has a ton of upside but showed his immaturity at times with a foolish red card and some dodgy antics. If Borrero can mature, his talent is undeniable and he can make an instant impact in any match. It may take some time for him to get back into full fitness, but that makes him an under-the-radar guy for me.

Top Newcomer

GK Henrich Ravas

Djordje Petrovic is off to Chelsea and left a huge hole last summer. New England tried to bring in Tomas Vaclik who didn't even make an appearance for the Revs. Jacob Jackson made three starts down the stretch and Earl Edwards Jr. was the stopgap in between. In comes Ravas from Polish side Widzew Lodz (19 starts) to likely be the nailed-on starter this year. While I don't expect Ravas to be the game-changer Petrovic was, he should help the backline and the Revs should concede less.

Position Battle to Watch

Both CM Spots

New England has a great wealth of central midfielders who are all capable of starting. Noel Buck has the most upside as the 18-year-old has interest from several clubs in Europe, which means he's a candidate to move in the summer window. Matt Polster has been extremely dependable, starting 35 matches last season across multiple positions. Ian Harkes arrived in the summer window and made 10 starts with three appearances as a substitute. The last man in contention is veteran Mark-Anthony Kaye, who started 15 matches after coming over from Toronto FC last season. Kaye will be serving a red card suspension for the opening match, so he won't be in the mix to start the opener.

Outlook