2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III

New York City FC

11th in the East - 41 Points

Missed the Playoffs

Manager

Nick Cushing (2022-present)

Not to be disrespectful, but how does Cushing still have this job? He boasts a 29.51% win rate and an 18-20-23 record since June 2022. Last season, NYCFC went 12 matches without a victory and dug themselves a hole they ultimately couldn't get out of. On top of the poor record, he played Talles Magno out of position as a striker and completely wrecked his confidence. I expect Cushing to be on the hot seat from day one.

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

Young Player to Watch

Gray took a big step last season making 27 starts, playing as a right-back in a back four as well as right center-back in a back three. His versatility was impressive and if he continues to progress, he will be a key part of this NYCFC roster. He has a high-potential player behind him to keep an eye on, as 19-year-old Mitja Ilenic made 14 starts last season and NYCFC turned down a loan-to-buy offer from Hellas Verona on deadline day.

Under the Radar Breakout

RW Julian Fernandez

Gabriel Pereira's move to Al-Rayyan in Qatar was a shock in the summer transfer window, prompting the signing of Fernandez as the long-term replacement. Fernandez joined from Velez in Argentina and made nine appearances with two goals, including a great goal from outside the box on Decision Day. This season he should see an increased role, though he picked up a minor leg injury in the preseason, so you'll have to keep an eye on him if he'll be 100-percent fit going into Matchday 1.

Top Newcomer

ST Jovan Mijatovic

Mijatovic is joining NYCFC from his youth club Red Star Belgrade. In the Serbian top flight this season he has earned 26 appearances with 11 goals and two assists. He's been a fixture in the Serbian national team youth setup, currently playing with the U19 squad in their Euro qualifiers. NYCFC has been dying to find a replacement for Taty Castellanos since he left for Europe. Mounsef Bakrar was the signing last summer to replace some of the production, but he he has disappointed, opening a chance for Mijatovic to take the top job.

Position Battle to Watch

I feel bad for Magno. He was electric with Castellanos in 2022 and was set to have another huge season as a springboard to a possible European move until Cushing played him as a striker in a role he wasn't comfortable in. It was sad watching him as he lost all confidence and often looked lost on the pitch. He lost his starting position but was played on the left wing a few matches down the stretch and performed well. In the offseason, he was shopped to various clubs at a high price but looks to be staying put in New York.

Enter two more wingers in Hannes Wolf and Agustin Ojeda. Wolf, 24, was acquired on a free transfer from the Bundesliga where he last played for Borussia Monchengladbach. In the Bundesliga, he made 62 appearances with four goals and three assists. Ojeda, 19, was brought in for $7m from Racing Club and signed a deal through 2028 with a club option for 2029. He made 24 appearances for Racing Club with three goals and two assists. Both players can play either wing but are primarily left-sided wingers. On the right wing, Fernandez is another big signing I expect to be in a starting role. This team has a ton of high-potential wingers and that could mean a lot of rotation.

Outlook

NYCFC has the sixth-highest TransferMarkt value in MLS and has the youngest roster (22.2 average age). The upside is clearly there but can they put it all together to compete with the powerhouses in the East? Santiago Rodriguez is underrated with all the great attacking midfield options in MLS and can have a huge impact for this team. The midfield is strong with Keaton Parks and James Sands . The backline is solid outside of left-back where Kevin O'Toole is a bit of a weakness. This team has the depth and upside, but they need the kids to produce right away and I just don't think they can with Cushing holding them back at the helm.

Ceiling: First Round Playoff Loss

Floor: Playoff Bubble

New York Red Bulls

8th in the East - 43 Points

Lost to FC Cincinnati in the First Round (Won Wild Card match)

Manager

Sandro Schwarz (New)

Schwarz returns to the coaching ranks after being sacked by Hertha Berlin last season. He was successful at Dynamo Moscow boasting a 53.45% win rate after spending time in the Mainz system, coaching the second team and the first team for a combined 174 matches. I was surprised RBNY didn't keep interim manager Troy Lesesne after he guided them to the playoffs, but the Red Bulls' loss was DC United's gain as Lesesne landed another job in the league.

Additions

CB Noah Eile (Malmo)

CB Aidan O'Connor (SuperDraft - Virginia NCAA)

CAM Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig)

ST Roald Mitchell (Wake Forest NCAA)

Departures

Designated Players

CAM Emil Forsberg

ST Dante Vanzeir

Open

Young Player to Watch

CM Daniel Edelman

This section could've easily been John Tolkin, who shockingly didn't get a move to Europe in the transfer window. He will make a move in the summer window, but he's a huge keep for the beginning of the season. Edelman is another bright star in the making. He came through the New York Red Bull academy progressing to the first team, making 39 appearances over the past two seasons. He would have had more, but last season he was at the FIFA U20 World Cup representing the United States. I expect Edelman to keep developing this season and to be a candidate for a European move sooner rather than later.

Under the Radar Breakout

LM Ronald Donkor

This is a bit of a longshot, but Donkor has the upside to be an impact sub this season. Donkor primarily featured for MLS Next Pro side New York Red Bulls II last season (17 appearances with two goals and three assists). He made five appearances in MLS and Leagues Cup where he added an assist in a 4-0 win against Atlanta United. With Lewis Morgan's injury history, the Ghanaian is only an injury away from being considered for a starting role, especially with the lack of options on both wings.

Top Newcomer

CAM Emil Forsberg

Forsberg was a huge signing from RB Leipzig and should provide the creativity RBNY lacked last season. I would imagine he has a monopoly on set pieces (outside of maybe Tolkin, occasionally) and he will likely have the most decisive actions on the team.

Position Battle to Watch

Duncan was on a loan-to-buy option last season and RBNY picked up the option making it a permanent move. Harper made 28 appearances last season spread over multiple positions and I think there's a chance both of these guys start with Tolkin still with the team (Harper at RM and Duncan at RB). When Tolkin leaves I would expect Duncan to move to left-back and Harper (or possibly Dylan Nealis if needed) to right-back.

Outlook

RBNY scrapped their way into a Wild Card spot with a good run of form to finish the season. They continued that form in the Wild Card game and thrashed CF Montreal 5-2. Their season ended at the hands of FC Cincinnati, but based on where they were earlier in the season, it was a successful run. This year they have a lot of hype coming into the season with the addition of Forsberg. The difference-maker could be Dante Vanzeir making a jump in his second MLS season, as he had a horrible season with the racial comment suspension, injury and only two goals in 19 appearances. Tolkin staying is huge, but the team will be prepared for his departure. My issue is the lack of depth and ability at a few positions that will be exposed in the Eastern Conference. This team is a playoff contender, but I question the upside.

Ceiling: Conference Semifinals

Floor: Playoff Bubble

Orlando City SC

2nd in the East - 63 Points

Lost in the Conference Semifinals to the Columbus Crew.

Manager

Oscar Pareja (2019-present)

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

Young Player to Watch

CM Cesar Araujo

Facundo Torres would be the easy choice, but I'm going to go with Araujo who is still under 23. Araujo started 39 matches last season and won himself a new contract through the 2028 season. Last year's performance also got him on the national team's radar as he just represented the Uruguayan U23s in CONMEBOL Olympic Qualifying. Araujo will be a key cog in the Orlando City midfield once again in 2024.

Under the Radar Breakout

RB Michael Halliday

Halliday started the season as the starting right-back before multiple injuries and Dagur Dan Thorhallsson's form halted his control of the position. Halliday also missed some time while at the FIFA U20 World Cup representing the United States which didn't help his case. The upside is there, Halliday just needs a good run of health to get back in the running for a starting spot.

Top Newcomer

ST Luis Muriel

The Duncan McGuire saga has finally come to an end with McGuire returning to Orlando City and it's unknown if they'll still shop him around in the open transfer window. While Blackburn was forgetting to hit submit on the transfer paperwork, Orlando City was able to quickly put together an offer for Atalanta's Muriel. While Muriel is a solid replacement, McGuire was tremendous last season and his production will be hard to replace (15 goals and three assists in 35 matches). There's a chance both guys get on the field in attacking lineups and could prove to be a deadly combo in the first half of the season.

Position Battle to Watch

Brekalo was picked up at the deadline from Viking (Norway) and should battle for a starting spot with Schlegel. Antonio Carlos has departed to Fluminense, so the Brekalo signing fits a glaring need. Jansson is the veteran presence on the backline and was the most consistent center-back last year, starting 40 matches. I think Schlegel will start at the beginning of the season (if he stays), with Brekalo eventually taking over the starting position beside Jansson. Schlegel has rumors swirling around a switch to a different country.

Outlook

Orlando City had a really good 2023 season and had the most road victories in MLS. They acquired Ivan Angulo on a permanent deal and replaced veteran Mauricio Pereyra with another veteran, Nicolas Lodeiro . McGuire will be a big loss when he most likely leaves in the summer, but getting Muriel in will soften the blow. The biggest move for Orlando in the offseason was extending Torres through 2026 with options for another two years. Torres staying in Orlando is huge for the club and I fully expect him to have a huge year. This team has the talent to make a run in a really tough Eastern Conference. At the same time, I'm a little cautious as they largely overachieved last season. Their actual goal differential was plus-16, while their expected goal differential was only plus-1.4.

Ceiling: Eastern Conference Final

Floor: Wild Card

Philadelphia Union

4th in the East - 55 Points

Lost to FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference Semifinals

Manager

Jim Curtin (2014-present)

Additions

GK Oliver Semmle (Louisville City)

RB Jamir Berdecio (Oriente Petrolero)

CAM Nick Pariano (Duke - Academy Product)

ST Markus Anderson (R. Majadahonda)

Departures

Designated Players

Young Player to Watch

CM Jack McGlynn

For those who don't know me, I'm a huge Philadelphia Union fan so there's absolutely no bias in this preview. I'm a big fan of McGlynn and think he'll take another big step this season. He's already on the radar for European clubs and could make a move this summer. He's only 20 and already has 96 first-team caps for the Union. At the beginning of the season, McGlynn was splitting reps with Leon Flach but took over the starting LCM position and was nailed on the rest of the season. Kai Wagner is the main set-piece taker, but McGlynn is second in line taking 21 percent of corners and 29 percent of free kicks over the final 15 matches of the season. McGlynn is also a key player in the United States youth setup, having made 21 caps for the U20s and making his first USMNT senior cap in January.

Under the Radar Breakout

RB Nathan Harriel

Harriel split time with Olivier Mbaizo last season at right-back and made starts at left-back when Wagner was out. This season I expect more Harriel, though Mbaizo will get his rotational starts with the congested schedule. In the past year, Harriel made his debut for the USA U23s and was part of the mostly MLS squad for the USMNT (although he didn't make an appearance). Harriel made his way through the Union Academy setup like many other great prospects before him and should make another jump in performance this season.

Top Newcomer

GK Oliver Semmle

Keeping Wagner was the biggest transaction of the offseason by a large margin. As far as their transfers in, there isn't anything that catches the eye. The top newcomer for me is Semmle just based on his ability to fit a need. Semmle was the starting keeper at Louisville City in the USL Championship last season, so he brings experience to the backup position. The importance of this signing is for when starter Andre Blake will be representing Jamaica in late June at the Copa America tournament. Semmle is a capable backup, but Philadelphia didn't do anything to impress this window outside of Wagner coming back.

Position Battle to Watch

Bedoya re-signed late in the window as manager Jim Curtin was adamant that the Union brought back the 36-year-old. The veteran isn't the player he once was but his presence in the locker room and as a leader on the pitch is paramount. The Union added the title of Player Development and Front Office Specialist for Bedoya, so this seems like a transition into coaching or the front office after what should be his final season.

Bueno played a significantly larger role in the team last season starting 18 matches and coming on as a substitute in another 15. His passing and ability to get into wide areas were showcased when the midfield was ravaged by injuries. I give Bueno a slight edge to be the starter, but Bedoya will get opportunities.

Outlook

It seems like the entire Eastern Conference (outside of the next team) has improved this offseason. Philadelphia didn't add anyone, but they did a good job returning all the key players from last season. Julian Carranza is in the last year of his contract and will most likely be moving to Europe on a free transfer after this season (or an earlier move this summer). This is a really solid team, but I do think they lack the upside that Inter Miami, FC Cincinnati and some others have. I don't see Philadelphia competing for the MLS Cup, but they should be a safe playoff side.

Ceiling: Eastern Conference Final Appearance

Floor: First Round Exit

Toronto FC

15th in the East - 22 Points

Missed Playoffs - Wooden Spoon

Manager

John Herdman (New)

Canada coaching legend John Herdman takes the reins at Toronto FC this season. In his previous tenures, he managed the Canadian Women's National Team (2011-2018) and the Canadian Men's National Team (2018-2023). He brings some excitement as he guided Canada to a 62.07% win rate and the "Most Improved Side" Award in 2021 when Canada improved from 72nd to 40th in the FIFA World Rankings.

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

Young Player to Watch

Marshall-Rutty has been a high-upside player since he got his first taste of MLS in 2020 as a 15 year old. The big jump hasn't been there, but he's gotten an increase in minutes each season (18' to 422' to 616' to 1247'). Toronto currently only has LB Raoul Petretta, RB/LB Kobe Franklin, and Marshall-Rutty as first-team full-backs. Marshall-Rutty made 12 starts last season and on his current career trajectory, I wouldn't be surprised to see him top 20 starts as long as he stays healthy.

Under the Radar Breakout

FW Deandre Kerr

Kerr made 16 starts last season with five goals and one assist. At times, he looked like he was going to establish himself as a nailed-on starter, but then go out of the lineup for a stretch of matches and never get that form back. With Sapong gone, the striker position has an opening (I'll get to that later) and Kerr has the talent to submit himself to that spot and play between Insigne and Bernardeschi.

Top Newcomer

CM Deybi Flores

This is an easy decision as Toronto only made one acquisition this offseason. Flores comes to town from Fehervar where he made 17 appearances. The 27-year-old will fight for a starting midfield role with Alonso Coello, Jonathan Osorio, and possibly Latif Blessing. Brandon Servania is also in the mix, but he will be out with an injury at the beginning of the season. Flores is a solid depth signing, but like Philadelphia, it hasn't been an impressive offseason in terms of bringing in talent.

Position Battle to Watch

As I alluded to earlier, the striker position is pretty wide open for the taking. I like Kerr's chances to earn the position but with new gaffer John Herdman, anyone could win the job. Kerr's biggest competition is Owusu, who had six appearances for Toronto after joining in the summer from Regensburg. At Regensburg, Owusu had 34 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga scoring nine goals. The other player in the mix is Akinola, who spent the last half of the season with San Jose on a loan (eight appearances). In the first half of the season, Akinola made 15 appearances for Toronto without scoring a goal.

Outlook