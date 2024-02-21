2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI

This article is part of our MLS Preview series.

Welcome to the final part of my MLS season preview series. I finish with the final four teams in the Western Conference, including annual MLS Cup contender Seattle Sounders.

Seattle Sounders

2nd in the West - 53 Points

Lost to LAFC in the Conference Semifinals

Manager

Brian Schmetzer (2016-present)

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

Young Player to Watch & Top Newcomer

LW Pedro de la Vega

Who else could it be? The $7 million signing from Lanus is Seattle's third designated player after Nicolas Lodeiro's departure. The versatile forward can play either wing and is coming off the best season of his young career, having started 23 of 25 matches and contributed six goals and three assists. It was a big season for the 23-year-old, as he missed almost the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL. De la Vega has been a fixture in the Argentine youth setup, most recently securing a spot in the Olympics with the U23s at CONMEBOL Olympic Qualifying. Coach Schmetzer is getting an extremely creative player that could take the Seattle attack to the next level.

Under the Radar Breakout

Baker-Whiting can play either full-back position as well as central midfield and even further up each wing. The 18-year-old has already been on the radar of European clubs, as Manchester United and several others were keeping tabs on the youngster. Last season, he broke into the first team, starting eight matches and appearing off the bench in another 13. Baker-Whiting is dealing with an injury and has missed the preseason rehabbing, but when he gets fully fit, I expect him to have a bigger impact in 2024. The only thing holding him back at the moment is Alexander Roldan, who is still the clear starter at right-back.

Position Battle to Watch

This battle is Atencio's to lose as coach Schmetzer loves what he brings to the team. Vargas will push him, as he was the starter for a solid stretch last season after returning from the U20 World Cup. Both players started 16 games, but it was Atencio as the starter down the stretch. Both guys are young (Atencio 22 and Vargas 18) and there's a lot to like about this midfield that also includes Joao Paulo. I expect both guys to continue to improve with another year of experience.

Outlook

The Sounders are my favorite in the Western Conference. The roster is deep and they have a great mix of young talent and veterans who have been around the block. One of Jordan Morris or Raul Ruidiaz will need to step up at the striker position and be the go-to guy up top. I'm excited to see Albert Rusnak flourish in an attacking midfielder role and could see him putting up double-digit goals, as he did in his time at Real Salt Lake. I'm bullish on this team and they are the best chance for the Western Conference to hoist MLS Cup.

Ceiling: MLS Cup Winner

Floor: Conference Semifinals

Sporting Kansas City

8th in the West - 44 Points

Lost to Houston in the Conference Semifinals

Manager

Peter Vermes (2009-present)

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

ST Alan Pulido

MF Erik Thommy

Open

Young Player to Watch

RB Jake Davis

Davis came out of nowhere to be Sporting KC's breakout player last season. With Graham Zusi injured, Davis stepped into the starting XI and never looked back. He started 29 matches after only making three MLS appearances for SKC in 2022. Davis will lock down the right-back role again and continue to be an important piece to the Sporting Kansas City core. His 2.96 tackles per 90 minutes was in the 92nd percentile of full-backs. His contract expires in 2024, but I fully expect the homegrown product to get a new deal before the end of the season.

Under the Radar Breakout

FW Alenis Vargas

Vargas burst on the scene at the MLS Next Pro level for Sporting KC II last season. In 21 appearances, Vargas scored six goals and added seven assists. This performance was good enough for the 20-year-old to get a first-team contract with Sporting KC, officially moving from Costa Rican side Futbol Consultants Desamparados. Vargas is mainly a striker but can play on the right wing, as well. Alan Pulido and William Agada are the clear starter and backup, respectively, so Vargas will struggle for playing time in 2024. While he may not have a huge breakout this season, he will be one to watch if there are injuries and to just monitor his progress for the 2025 MLS season.

Top Newcomer

Wing Memo Rodriguez

Sporting KC didn't go out and make a splash signing this offseason, though they signed Rodriguez who will provide cover for both wing positions behind Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell. With Russell's injury track record, I'm sure Memo will be starting in spurts throughout the season.

Position Battle to Watch

The preferred starting XI for Sporting KC is pretty straightforward, thus there isn't really a wide-open position. The only spot I could see being up for grabs is left-back. With Logan Ndenbe out for most, if not all, of the season with a torn ACL, one of these two will have to step up. Leibold is the likely choice as he split reps with Ndenbe last season and eventually took over the position due to injury. Bassong was acquired from Farul Constanta (Romania) where he only made two appearances, so for now, it should be Leibold's job to lose.

Outlook

An improbable run to the Western Conference semifinals included a huge upset over rivals (and No. 1 seed) St. Louis City FC. Sporting KC returns pretty much the same squad outside of Gadi Kinda , but Kinda's creativity will be missed. The front three of Salloi, Pulido and Russell will continue to carry this team. With the core returning, they should have one of the best continuities in MLS. The Western Conference is wide open, but I'm not sure this side has the upside to go all the way.

Ceiling: Western Conference Semifinals

Floor: Miss the Playoffs

St. Louis City SC

1st in the West - 56 Points

Lost to Sporting KC in the First Round

Manager

Bradley Carnell (2022-present)

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

CM Eduard Lowen

ST Joao Klauss

Open

Young Player to Watch

MF Aziel Jackson

The 22-year-old was electric last season as he burst onto the scene after St. Louis City acquired him from Minnesota United for $150k. With Minnesota United II, Jackson had 10 goals and seven assists in 2022. This sparked St. Louis City to make a move and he's become a key part of their squad. Jackson made 25 appearances last season with one goal and six assists in his first taste of MLS action. He's a high-intensity player who has elite quickness and is only going to get better this season. I expect an increase in both goals and assists in 2024.

Under the Radar Breakout

FW Caden Glover

With Nicholas Gioacchini transferring out, Joao Klauss and Samuel Adeniran are the two main strikers on the team when they play a 4-4-2. The third true striker available is Glover, who is turning 17 years old a few weeks into the season, so he's one for the future. Last season, Glover made one substitute appearance for the first team but primarily played for the MLS Next Pro side. Glover scored seven goals in 21 appearances and should see plenty of game time again for St. Louis City 2. The potential is there, highlighted by Glover's $400k TransferMarkt value.

Top Newcomer

LB Nikolas Langberg Dyhr

Dyhr made 24 appearances for Midtjylland this season before moving to St. Louis City for $500k plus add-ons in the winter window. The 22-year-old has already made 103 first-team appearances for Midtjylland, with a Danish Championship and two Danish Cup wins to his name. Dyhr has also been a part of the Denmark national team youth setup at every level, most recently with the U21s at the UEFA U21 Championship. Once he gets acclimated to the team, he should be the nailed-on starter at left-back over Anthony Markanich. It's a signing for St. Louis City as they have made some nice moves to kickstart the club in its infancy.

Position Battle to Watch

The Midfield

St. Louis City rotated a ton last year, often fielding a "B" team during congested fixtures. With this rotation, a ton of players featured in the starting XI. Eduard Lowen is safe whenever he is fit, but all other players will be rotated throughout the season. The other central midfield position beside Lowen will be a battle between Njabulo Blom and newly acquired Chris Durkin. I prefer Blom, but Durkin will play a key role this season. If St. Louis City plays in a 4-2-3-1 and drops Adeniran, then you could see Lowen move to CAM (or AZ Jackson), with Blom and Durkin both playing.

Swiss-army knife Indiana Vassilev can play both central roles as well as right midfield. Rasmus Alm will also be available for the right midfield spot when he rehabs fully from mid-November surgery. Celio Pompeu, Tomas Ostrak, and Nokkvi Thorisson all can play the left midfield position as well as other ancillary positions. There are a ton of mouths to feed in the midfield and rotation will be tough to predict.

Outlook

Bradley Carnell had his St. Louis City team buzzing from the get-go en route to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. It was an unbelievable story for an inaugural season, but the fairytale ended at the hands of rival Sporting Kansas City in the first round. It's possible there is a second-season hangover, but I still like the composition of this team. CITYPARK is a nightmare for opposing teams and I have St. Louis City making another playoff push. The question will be if they can progress past the first round this season.

Ceiling: Western Conference Final

Floor: First Round Exit

Vancouver Whitecaps

6th in the West - 48 Points

Lost to LAFC in the First Round

Manager

Vanni Sartini (2021-present)

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

CM Andres Cubas

FW Ryan Gauld

Open

Young Player to Watch

MF Pedro Vite

This will be Vite's third full season in MLS and I expect it to be his best yet. The soon-to-be 22-year-old just represented the Ecuador U23s in Olympic Qualification and will make his first cap for the national team sooner rather than later. For Vancouver, he was in the 89th percentile in Progressive Passes amongst midfielders. Last season, Vite made 41 appearances with five goals and two assists. Decisive actions haven't been his forte in his young career, but he's one breakout season away from having a career-high in both goals and assists.

Under the Radar Breakout

MF Ali Ahmed

Ahmed broke into the team last season starting 18 matches with 14 substitute appearances. In his first full season, his stats on a per-90 basis compared to other midfielders were off the charts.

Progressive Carries 4.24 (99th percentile)

Progressive Passes Received 8.39 (99th percentile)

Non-Penalty xG 0.22 (98th percentile)

Successful Take-Ons 1.92 (96th percentile)

Touches (Attacking Penalty Area) 2.96 (95th percentile)

Tackles 2.96 (91st percentile)

A lot of the signs are trending up as Ahmed continues to develop in Vancouver. He's currently out due to a hernia surgery in late January but should be returning to action in the early weeks of the 2024 season.

Top Newcomer

FW Damir Kreilach

It's a little recency bias here as Kreilach started both CONCACAF Champions Cup matches and scored Vancouver's lone goal against Tigres. Kreilach is a wily veteran who fell out of favor in Real Salt Lake last season. He started 19 matches and came off the bench for another 14 with eight goals and one assist. Turning 35 in a little over a month, Kreilach's best years are behind him, but he still has enough in the tank to bag some goals for the Whitecaps.

Position Battle to Watch

Laborda is the frontrunner, as he started both CONCACAF Champions Cup matches, while new signing Utvik was able to make his Vancouver debut off the bench against Tigres. Utvik came from Sarpsborg 08 on a free transfer and figures to be a rotational piece.

Outlook