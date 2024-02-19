2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V

This article is part of our MLS Preview series.

Welcome to Part Five of my MLS season preview series. I'm diving into the two-time defending Western Conference Champions, LAFC, as well as a team that still doesn't have a manager (Minnesota). Keep in mind the transfer window for MLS teams is open until the end of April and rosters are still fluid.

Los Angeles FC

3rd in the West - 52 Points

Lost to the Columbus Crew in MLS Cup Final

Manager

Steve Cherundolo (2022-present)

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

FW Denis Bouanga

Open

Open

Young Player to Watch

LB Omar Campos

LAFC had a ton of holes to fill in the offseason, as they lost multiple key players. The Diego Palacios replacement at left-back is Omar Campos, who LAFC acquired from Santos Laguna for just over $5m plus add-ons. At only 21 years old, Campos already made 114 appearances for the Liga MX side. He fits a similar profile as Palacios and should excel in advanced positions down the left flank.

Under the Radar Breakout

ST Nathan Ordaz

At the time of writing, Carlos Vela still hadn't signed with LAFC although talks were ongoing. If the team doesn't come to terms with Vela, Ordaz (or Tomas Angel) could be in line for a huge usage increase. Ordaz made 24 first-team appearances (five starts) for LAFC last season with his highlight being two goals in three appearances at the Leagues Cup. Ordaz also saw action with LAFC II at MLS Next Pro level adding another 10 appearances with two goals and an assist. At only 20 years old, Ordaz's development will continue to progress with more playing time.

A couple of honorable-mention youngsters are newly-acquired striker Tomas Angel and winger David Martinez. Both could play a role this season due to a lack of depth in front of each player. Martinez especially has a ton of upside coming from Monagas SC where he had six goals and five assists in 38 appearances at 17 years old.

Top Newcomer

After joining Palmeiras in 2021, Atuesta returns on a loan-to-buy option for the 2024 season. In his three seasons with LAFC, Atuesta bossed the midfield and was a key part of LAFC's success. Things have changed since he left, as he only has one appearance in the last year due to injuries. I don't expect the same peaks that Atuesta had with LAFC the first time around, but this is an opportunity for the 26-year-old to get his career back on track.

Position Battle to Watch

The midfield battle is interesting with Mateusz Bogusz, Ilie Sanchez, Atuesta and Timothy Tillman competing for three positions. I think there will be some rotation, but the preferred trio is Bogusz, Sanchez and Atuesta. Sanchez is getting up there in age but continues to be reliable. If he's rotated, Atuesta can play the defensive midfield role with Bogusz and Tillman playing centrally in front of him.

The other position I'm interested in is center-back with a healthy Segura again in the fold. Before injuries derailed his career, Segura was a fixture in the LAFC defense appearing in 100 matches from 2019 to 2022. Murillo and Long stand in his way for a starting spot, but I think they'll rotate with the congested schedule. I'm not impressed with Long's recent performances and think he will be the one to lose the position as the season progresses. A dark horse to make an impact this season is 19-year-old Lorenzo Dellavalle. Dellavalle was a former Juventus youth player who LAFC picked up on a free transfer for their LAFC 2 squad last summer. In January, Dellavalle was signed to a first-team deal showing his ability to help out the squad this season.

Outlook

A few weeks ago, LAFC looked like a corpse of itself from last season with Bouanga possibly on the move as well as no reinforcements coming in. Fast forward to now and Bouanga and LAFC are working on a new contract and LAFC have become wonderkid FC. I like the signings, but this team still needs more depth and Vela re-signing would be a huge step in the right direction. The talent is there and the West isn't nearly as good as the East this season. LAFC could make it a three-peat in the West if the depth concern doesn't become an issue.

Ceiling: Western Conference Champions

Floor: First Round Exit

Minnesota United

11th in the West - 41 Points

Missed the Playoffs

Manager

No Head Coach

Cameron Knowles (Interim Head Coach)

What a mess. Minnesota United are still looking for their head coach and named Cameron Knowles the interim manager in January. Knowles was the gaffer of MNUFC2, Minnesota's MLS Next Pro team last season. This will be his first experience as a head coach for a first-team side, as he was previously the head coach of the Portland Timbers 2 team and a long-time assistant. (Editor's note: It's rumored that Manchester United assistant Eric Ramsay will become the team's next coach.)

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

CAM Emanuel Reynoso

ST Teemu Pukki

Open

Young Player to Watch/Top Newcomer

CAM Caden Clark

Minnesota United have made a bunch of signings this offseason, but just one big splash: Caden Clark. A former Red Bull system player, he was acquired from RB Leipzig in September. Clark returns to MLS after failing to break through in his RB Leipzig stint that saw him only make two appearances on loan at Vendsyssel in Denmark. Clark is still only 20 years old and will look for a fresh start back in MLS.

With the New York Red Bulls, Clark made 50 appearances over three seasons providing eight goals and four assists. With Emanuel Reynoso not quite fully fit after a training knock, Clark could make an impact in his natural attacking midfielder role in the opener. The issue is there are several intriguing options including Robin Lod returning from injury and Sang-Bin Jeong, who could make a bigger impact in year two at the club. It will be interesting to see how Knowles deploys Clark and the impact he has in his first season back in MLS.

Under the Radar Breakout

A lot of players struggle in their first season in MLS due to settling into a new city and the crazy amount of travel. Last season, Bongokuhle Hlongwane was the Minnesota United player who made a huge breakout. This season it could be Jeong who takes that next step. Jeong didn't make a big impact as he was mainly used as a substitute in his first season. He had 11 starts and 18 appearances off the bench but only contributed one goal and one assist.

Jeong made his debut as a 17-year-old in the K League for the Suwon Bluewings scoring six goals before catching the eye of Wolverhampton in the Premier League. Jeong went on loan both seasons he was at Wolves and made the move to Minnesota last season. The upside is definitely there and his versatility makes him a major asset for Minnesota. The issue is the logjam of players in attacking positions, but if he gets a chance, I expect him to look more comfortable in season two.

Position Battle to Watch

Miguel Tapias is pretty locked in at left center-back so this battle will be for the right center-back spot. Boxall was a key starter like Tapias last season starting 37 matches. He's 35 years old and is in the last year of his contract. New signing Victor Eriksson played last season primarily at the right center-back position for Varnamo in the Swedish Allsvenskan. I think it'll be a changing of the guard as the season goes on as Eriksson gets integrated into the team. Minnesota didn't rotate their center-backs at all last season, but I expect that to change this year.

Outlook

I can't believe Minnesota didn't appoint a new head coach when they had all offseason to do so. I understand giving a chance to the Minnesota United 2 coach, but the lack of faith is going to be hanging over his head until they make an official signing. The Emanuel Reynoso circus continued as he finally showed up to camp and then got injured in training. Luckily, he only missed a week or so of training and is back on the training ground. I really like Hlongwane's work rate and Teemu Pukki is a true goalscorer. There are nice pieces on this team, but if you compare the Loons to the rest of the league, it's tough to see a deep run out of this group.

Ceiling: First Round Exit

Floor: Miss the Playoffs

Portland Timbers

10th in the West - 43 Points

Missed the Playoffs

Manager

Phil Neville (New)

Neville's tenure at Inter Miami ended in a firing after a tough first half of the 2023 season. After he left, Messi signed and the rest is history. Neville had a 38.89% win rate at Inter Miami over three seasons and deserved another shot in Major League Soccer. He steps into the Pacific Northwest in an environment that couldn't be more different than Miami. He inherits a squad that just missed out on the playoffs on Decision Day and returns pretty much the same squad outside of the goalkeeper position and Kamal Miller. I'm intrigued to see how Neville gets on after the sacking and how he puts his stamp on this Portland Timbers team.

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

MF Evander

Open

Open

Young Player to Watch

RB Juan David Mosquera

Mosquera just signed an extension through 2027 with an option for the 2028 season, keeping him a Portland player for the foreseeable future. The 21-year-old has a lot of upside and is a key player for the Timbers. Mosquera featured in Olympic Qualification for the Colombia U23s and was on the bench for the Colombian first team in World Cup Qualification. I expect him to have a successful season and land on European club shortlists.

Under the Radar Breakout

CM David Ayala

Health is the key to Ayala's development this season after he tore his ACL in late April and missed the rest of the 2023 season following three starts. The good news is he's back and started Portland's final friendly before the opener. Like Mosquera, he's 21 years old and plays mainly as a defensive midfielder, but Portland have deployed him in a more central midfield role, as well. Ayala was a key member in the Argentinian youth setup from 2017-2019 appearing multiple times for the U15, U17 and U18 teams. He might not get into the starting XI right away, but I expect Ayala to be a starter at the end of the season if he can stay healthy. With this most likely being Diego Chara's final season, I see Ayala as the heir to the defensive midfield position in Portland.

Top Newcomers

Both Crepeau and Miller are big acquisitions for Portland. David Bingham played pretty well in the relief of Aljaz Ivacic, who had issues with the club and lost his starting position. A healthy Crepeau, however, is a huge upgrade and should provide stability at the position.

Phil Neville's guy, Miller was acquired from Inter Miami. I like Miller paired with Zac McGraw, but could see Neville going to his three center-back formation he's been deploying on occasion in the preseason with Dario Zuparic added to the mix. Miller should excel in Neville's system and is a huge addition to the back line.

Position Battle to Watch

Both guys can play either wing, but based on Portland's personnel, I expect Santiago Moreno to start on the right side. Both guys started last season and with the departure of Yimmi Chara, the path to more playing time is there. Antony started three of the last four matches to end the season when the playoffs were on the line. Asprilla started nine games on the left wing and eight games on the right wing, with another nine appearances off the bench. Asprilla is a veteran at 31 years old, while Antony is only 22. I think both guys will get their starts over the long season, but I see Antony being the future of the position as he was acquired for $3.5 million last August from FC Arouca.

Outlook

Portland narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season, finishing one point out of playoff position. Losses in the final two matches to Montreal and Houston were the dagger that sent the Timbers packing. Before those two blunders, Portland were on a tear going unbeaten in seven matches with five victories. There's a lot to like about this group and the sheer upside it has. Evander should take a huge jump in season two in MLS and Moreno signed a long-term deal and started rounding into form at the end of the season. Throw in a rumored designated player striker coming in to replace Felipe Mora and I like the Timbers' upside and could see them challenging some of the top dogs in the West including rival Seattle.

Ceiling: Western Conference Final

Floor: First Round Exit

Real Salt Lake

5th in the West - 50 Points

Lost to Houston in the First Round

Manager

Pablo Mastroeni (2022-present)

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

ST Cristian Arango

Open

Open

Young Player to Watch

LM Diego Luna

Luna was electric for RSL after returning from representing the United States at the U20 World Cup. The 20-year-old will have an even bigger role in the team with the departure of Jefferson Savarino to Botafogo. Luna was in the 98th percentile in shot-creating actions s and the 90th-plus percentile in eight different categories last season. If he can post those kinds of numbers over an entire season, Europe will come calling sooner rather than later.

Under the Radar Breakout

RM Carlos Andres Gomez

There's a path for the 21-year-old Gomez to cement himself in the starting XI this season. Veteran Maikel Chang and newcomer Fidel Barajas (only 17 years old but has a lot of upside) are also in contention to take over at right midfield opposite Luna. Gomez was signed for $3.5 million last January and had middling form with RSL, starting 21 matches with one goal and five assists. Gomez picked up a knock on duty with the Colombia U23s, so I don't expect him to be ready to start the 2024 season. However, once he's back to full fitness, I can see him having a breakout season.

Top Newcomer

CAM Matty Crooks

Of the three new pickups, Crooks should have the biggest impact. He comes from Middlesbrough where he made 31 appearances and contributed five goals and six assists. He should slide into the starting lineup when integrated into the team. He provides veteran leadership in a team full of high-potential youngsters. From the limited film I've watched on Crooks, he reminds me of a Ryan Gauld-light type of player. If he puts up half of the production of Gauld (23 goal involvements), RSL will be thrilled.

Position Battle to Watch

I really like Gomez and think he'll be the starter when we re-evaluate the team at the mid-season break. Until then, it's extremely muddy as there are plenty of options. During the preseason, Real Salt Lake had been playing a 4-2-3-1 with Julio slotting in the right midfield position in the final friendly. I think that's what they do in the opener and I expect some rotation like last season for RSL.

Outlook

Real Salt Lake looked like world-beaters last season going into the Leagues Cup but hit a wall and struggled down the stretch. Some familiar faces depart, opening up bigger roles for some of the younger players. Pablo Ruiz coming back from injury is huge for the team as he's the heart and soul in the midfield. If Luna continues his form from last season and Cristian Arango improves on his eight goals, this will be a dangerous team come playoff time.

Ceiling: Western Conference Final

Floor: First Round Exit

San Jose Earthquakes

9th in the West - 44 Points

Lost to Sporting KC in the Wild Card round

Manager

Luchi Gonzalez (2023-present)

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

RM Cristian Espinoza

CM Carlos Gruezo

Open

Young Player to Watch & Under the Radar Breakout

Tsakiris is most likely going to be the only under-23 first-team player on San Jose this season. The 18-year-old has a ton of upside and showed his ability at the U20 World Cup for the United States. Tsakiris made seven starts for the first-team San Jose side playing a total of 739 minutes. As things stand, he could take over Jamiro Monteiro's vacant starting position to start the season. That said, keep an eye out for San Jose to use their last designated player spot on a CAM replacement that would push Tsakiris back to the bench. Regardless of if the signing is made, Tsakiris should see an increased role this season.

Top Newcomer

LM Amahl Pellegrino

Pellegrino is a really nice veteran signing to replace Cade Cowell who transferred to Chivas. Pellegrino tore up the Eliteserien at Bodo/Glimt last season, scoring 24 goals and adding 14 assists in 29 appearances. He provides another attacking option to complement Cristian Espinoza and Jeremy Ebobisse. His veteran presence and experience in UEFA competitions can't be understated.

Position Battle to Watch

Wilson was brought in on Feb. 8 from FC Vizela in Portugal. He will try to displace incumbent Beason, who made 18 starts opposite Rodrigues last season. Rodrigues will be one of the center-back starters, that's for certain, but the other spot is up in the air. Beason prefers the left side, while Wilson prefers the right. Rodrigues can play either position, so I do see both Beason and Wilson getting starts on a rotational basis until one of them wins the job. It will be intriguing to see who wins the job for the entirety of the season, but both players will have a role in the team.

Outlook