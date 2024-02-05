2024 MLS Season Preview: Part I

This article is part of our MLS Preview series.

With the MLS season less than a month away, teams are starting to take shape and we can start to get a good idea of who the contenders and pretenders are. This is the first installation of my six-part series breaking down each of the 29 MLS teams. Part One starts with the East and concludes with MLS Cup Champions, the Columbus Crew.

Atlanta United

6th in the East - 51 Points

Lost to the Columbus Crew in the 1st Round

Manager

Gonzalo Pineda (2021-present)

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

Young Player to Watch

LB Caleb Wiley

The 19-year-old already has two full seasons under his belt for Atlanta United. He's the team's first choice at left-back and can play as an advanced position midfielder, as well, on the left side. In 59 MLS appearances, he has contributed five goals and five assists. Wiley is a key piece in the USMNT youth setup, playing a substantial role in the FIFA U-20 World Cup last year. Although he's under contract through 2025 (with a team option for 2026), he's a prime candidate to make a move to Europe in a year or two.

Under the Radar Breakout

CAM Nicolas Firmino

Firmino only has four minutes of action for Atlanta, as he was with the team's MLS Next Pro side Atlanta United II last season. He had an unbelievable campaign as a finalist for the league's MVP, totaling 16 goals and six assists in 27 appearances. In the offseason, Atlanta rewarded him with a contract through the 2026 season. With Thiago Almada on the European radar, Firmino could be the heir to the CAM role.

Top Newcomer

CB Stian Rode Gregersen

I went back and forth between Gregersen and Slisz, but the former is filling a huge void left by Miles Robinson who joined FC Cincinnati. Gregersen comes to Atlanta from Bordeaux, where he's made 14 appearances this season, almost all as a center-back. The Norwegian signed a contract through the 2027 season with an option for 2028, so he's clearly in Atlanta's long-term plans.

Position Battle to Watch

Guzan has made 167 appearances for Atlanta United, being with the team since 2017. Some thought he would retire after last season, but he announced he will be back at 39 years old for the 2024 season. Guzan was the starter last season, but he has some competition in newly acquired Cohen, who comes from Israel's Maccabi Haifa where he made 123 appearances and the club clinched their third consecutive league title. Cohen joins Atlanta as a free agent and will surely push Guzan for the starting position. It wouldn't surprise me if Cohen took over the starting position sooner than later given Guzan's injury history.

Outlook

There's a lot to love about this Atlanta United team. They have as much talent as anyone in the league and will contend in the East. The seven-figure question is how long will Almada be with the team. If he stays for the entire season, Atlanta could make a run at the MLS Cup. If he departs in the summer, this will still be a playoff team, just with less upside.

Ceiling: MLS Cup Winner

Floor: First Round Exit

CF Montreal

10th in the East - 41 Points

Missed the Playoffs

Manager

Laurent Courtois (First Year)

Courtois comes to Montreal after an extremely successful tenure with the MLS Next Pro side, Columbus Crew II. In Courtois' three seasons at the helm, he guided the Crew II to a 64.41-percent win rate, though this will be his inaugural first-team job.

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

CM Victor Wanyama

ST Matias Coccaro (Not official yet and contract details not known)

Open Spot

Young Player to Watch

CB Joaquin Sosa

Montreal capitalized on a poor loan experience with Dinamo Zagreb and were able to pick up the Bologna center-back for the 2024 season. Sosa only made three appearances on loan, but he made 10 appearances for Bologna during the 2022/23 campaign. Assuming the new gaffer sticks with three center-backs in his formation, Sosa should land in the starting XI.

Under the Radar Breakout

ST Kwadwo Opoku

This isn't exactly "under the radar," but the strides he could make this season could be huge. Opoku was solid last season after coming over from LAFC, contributing four goals and an assist in 12 appearances for Montreal. The 22-year-old has never topped 10 goals in a season and barring injury this could be the year he does it. Courtois has had rave reviews for Opoku in his limited time with him and the addition of Matias Coccaro should increase his assist numbers, as well. The only negative is that with Josef Martinez coming in, Opoku could be in a timeshare rotation for starts limiting his upside.

Top Newcomer

ST Matias Coccaro

The 26-year-old is finalizing a deal to join Montreal from Argentinian side Huracan. In 2023, Coccaro contributed 12 goals and four assists across 52 appearances. While Montreal has several forward options, the $2m price tag should ensure he gets regular run.

Position Battle to Watch

There are four center-backs for three positions, which means there could be regular rotation amongst Sosa, Corbo, Waterman and Campbell. The question is who is the preferred back three. At the moment, I see Campbell as the odd man out but all four will play a key role for the team.

Outlook

As usual, Montreal starts the MLS season with a string of road games (six in a row). Last season, it was tough sledding as they lost five of their first six matches. Don't be surprised if the early season form sees them bottom of the table, but I expect a bounce back when the home matches start back up. Montreal is tremendous at home and I see them as a bubble playoff contender as the roster has improved from last season.

Ceiling: First Round Exit

Floor: Out of the Playoff Picture

Charlotte FC

9th in the East - 43 Points

Missed the Playoffs

Manager

Dean Smith (First Year)

Dean Smith's last coaching venture was the attempt to keep Leicester City out of relegation for the final eight matches last season in the English Premier League. Leicester's nine points didn't get the job done and Leicester were relegated. This was a bit of a surprising hire for Charlotte, as Smith has never left England as a player or as a manager with his longest coaching stints coming at Walsall (260 matches), Brentford (143 matches) and Aston Villa (138 matches).

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

ST Enzo Copetti

Open

Open

Young Player to Watch

LW Kerwin Vargas

Vargas has a lot of upside and he was really impressive when in the starting XI last season. In 36 appearances, he scored five goals and added three assists. With the Jozwiak departure, Vargas should be a key starter for Charlotte on the wing and I fully expect more goal involvements as he continues to develop in his third MLS season.

Under the Radar Breakout

LW Nimfasha Berchimas

Berchimas is a name to keep track of. He may not make a huge impact this season, but he's a huge upside prospect. With Charlotte dumping their key players at the deadline, it's not crazy to think that Berchimas could get a few appearances in 2014. At only 15 years old, he had three goals at the U-17 World Cup for the United States in Indonesia last year. At the club level, he made eight appearances for Crown Legacy FC (Charlotte's MLS Next Pro side).

Top Newcomer

No major impact signings

Position Battle to Watch

Charlotte is pretty bare bones with the late transfers out and there aren't many true position battles. At center-back, Privett and Malanda were the first-choice starters last year and that should continue this season. Tuiloma is a veteran and could see some spot starts, but it's Privett and Malanda who should be the starting combo. At right-back, Byrne was the main starter (35 starts) last season but Lindsey did start 22 matches. I think we could see more Lindsey this season and Byrne could see some action at RCB if needed.

Outlook

Wow, how things change on deadline day! Swiderski (Hellas Verona) and Jozwiak (Granada) are both gone without any replacements. Copetti was disappointing and battled injuries in his first season in MLS, but I expect him to have a much better showing as the key scorer and only designated player for the team. Ashley Westwood should be a key contributor in the midfield pulling the strings and I really like the upside of Vargas on the wing. For the first half of the season, I don't expect much for this team. I project some big moves in the summer window that will completely change how this team looks or they will just settle for the Wooden Spoon as the MLS last-place finisher. The question is will they be too far behind for any of that to matter.

Ceiling: Playoff Push

Floor: Wooden Spoon

Chicago Fire

13th in the East - 40 Points

Missed the Playoffs

Manager

Frank Klopas (First Year)

Klopas has a great history with the Chicago Fire. He ended his playing career with the Fire and quickly after was the team's Strength and Conditioning coach in 2000. In 2008, he was named the Technical Director of the Fire and coached the team from 2011-2013 following an interim gig. He left for Montreal and came back to Chicago to do Color Commentary until he left the booth for the bench in 2020 to become an assistant. When Ezra Hendrickson was fired last season, Klopas was named the interim manager and in December named the full-time manager. The familiarity is there with the Fire and Klopas' record (11-6-13) wasn't too bad with the arsenal that Chicago had last season.

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

ST Hugo Cuypers

CAM Xherdan Shaqiri

RM/CM Jairo Torres - Team is looking to move

Young Player to Watch

GK Chris Brady

If there's one thing Chicago has been known for lately, it's developing young goalkeepers. Gabriel Slonina was given the reins early and the same happened with 19-year-old Chris Brady. Brady was inconsistent at times last season but showed his upside keeping Chicago in games down the stretch. I expect another jump from Brady in his second season in MLS especially with the amount of action he should get.

Under the Radar Breakout

Gutierrez has established himself in the Chicago Fire lineup with 30-plus appearances each of the last two seasons. This doesn't make him an under-the-radar guy, but I really like the prospects of him having a breakout season. In 38 appearances last season, Gutierrez only had two goals but added nine assists. While he can play as a left midfielder, his natural position is in the center of the pitch where Xherdan Shaqiri plays. There have been rumors that Shaqiri could slide to the outside and Gutierrez plays in that central role. If that's the case, I expect Gutierrez to have a really good season, out producing his previous year goal contributions.

Top Newcomer

ST Hugo Cuypers

Out of nowhere! Cuypers is finalizing a move to Chicago from Gent for around $12m plus $2m in add-ons, one of the most expensive transfers in MLS history. This is a huge get for a Chicago team that has desperately needed a Designated Player No. 9. In 34 appearances for Gent this season, Cuypers scored 17 goals and added six assists in all competitions.

Position Battle to Watch

I originally wrote up the striker position, but the Cuypers signing clears that battle up. Right-back is a true position battle as they've acquired Arigoni on loan who could cement himself as a starter. Last season, Souquet was the starter until some poor performances gave Dean a chance to finish as the first choice. I'll give Arigoni the slight advantage but all three should get some chances this season.

Outlook

Chicago made some moves and have some nice young pieces. Acquiring Arigoni on loan and Maren Haile-Selassie permanently from sister club FC Lugano look like really solid moves. Chris Mueller returning from injury gives the Fire another dependable player and depth seems to be a strength of the team. I feel like it's the same question every season, though. Whether or not Shaqiri can play like the international version of himself and make a true impact. This season, the addition of Cuypers takes the load off Shaqiri's shoulders and instantly makes them playoff contender.

Ceiling: Darkhorse Eastern Conference Playoff Run

Floor: Just Miss the Playoffs

Columbus Crew

3rd in the East - 57 Points

MLS Cup Champions

Manager

Wilfried Nancy (Second Year)

Additions

Departures

Designated Players

Young Player to Watch & Top Newcomer

LW Marino Hinestroza

Columbus didn't make a ton of moves, but they were able to get 21-year-old winger Marino Hinestroza from Pachuca. In 690 minutes last season, Hinestroza provided a goal and an assist over 13 appearances. It could take some time for him to get acclimated to the United States as a lot of players struggle in their first season.

Under the Radar Breakout

LM Will Sands

Sands was the starting LWB/LM until he tore his ACL in April last season. Yaw Yeboah stepped up and was really solid, taking over the starting position. Don't count Sands out as he should be healthy for the start of the season, or at least close to it. I don't expect a huge role for him the first couple months, but he could be a player who becomes a regular starter if Yeboah's performances take a downturn or there is an injury.

Position Battle to Watch

I touched on the acclimation process with Hinestroza earlier and that will play into this position battle. At the moment, Matan is a capable player who was a solid starter at times last season. He's only 24 years old and made 40 appearances for Columbus in all competitions in 2023. His three goals and 11 assists show that he can contribute in the starting XI. This will be an interesting battle that could see Matan start the season, with Hinestroza gaining momentum as the season goes on.

Outlook