Brendan Hines-Ike News: Sent off Saturday

Hines-Ike picked up two yellow cards in the same minute late in the game and was sent off in the 89th minute of Saturday's 1-0 victory against LA Galaxy. He recorded one interception and one clearance before his removal.

