Brendan Hines-Ike headshot

Brendan Hines-Ike News: Sent off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 11:32pm

Hines-Ike picked up two yellow cards in the same minute late in the game and was sent off in the 89th minute of Saturday's 1-0 victory against LA Galaxy. He recorded one interception and one clearance before his removal.

Hines-Ike was sent off late in Saturday's game after receiving two yellow cards. He will be suspended for their next fixture against Houston on Saturday. Julio Cascante is expected to replace him.

Brendan Hines-Ike
Austin FC
