Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brooks Lennon headshot

Brooks Lennon News: Leads match in crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Lennon recorded 16 crosses (eight accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against New England Revolution.

Lennon saw a great match from his right-back spot, with the defender seeing his fifth straight start since returning from injury. He would see four chances created and 16 crosses, both of which being season highs. His defense effort wasn't as good, seeing one tackle, an interception and three clearances.

Brooks Lennon
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now