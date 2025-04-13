Brooks Lennon News: Leads match in crosses
Lennon recorded 16 crosses (eight accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against New England Revolution.
Lennon saw a great match from his right-back spot, with the defender seeing his fifth straight start since returning from injury. He would see four chances created and 16 crosses, both of which being season highs. His defense effort wasn't as good, seeing one tackle, an interception and three clearances.
