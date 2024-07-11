Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492

This article is part of our Sorare series.

There are no double gameweeks to worry about, so it's back to the usual format. With the quick turnarounds over the last few weeks, let's dive into how the Cap 240 suggestions went.

Last Two GW Results

Cap-Friendly Options

GW 489

GK: Yohei Takaoka 60 (CS), Roman Celentano 68.70 (CS), Aljaz Ivacic 56.9, Patrick Schulte 72.9 (CS), Drake Callender 48.5, Roman Burki 64.9 (CS), Chris Brady 57.3, Jonathan Sirois 63.7, Clint Irwin 46.4, Jacob Jackson* 0

DF: DeJuan Jones 71 (A), Daniel Lovitz 39.74, Jack Maher 45.42, DeAndre Yedlin 54.54, Xavier Arreaga 59.78, Derrick Williams 63.14, Raheem Edwards 96.72 (A)

MF: Sebastian Berhalter 68.9 (G), Luca Orellano 64.9 (A), Brian Gutierrez 54.9, Robert Taylor 60.2 (G), Dru Yearwood 34.3, Jackson Yueill 40.8

FW: Bongokuhle Hlongwane 79.2 (G/A), Jeong Sang-Bin (63.2 - G), Sam Surridge 42.5, Giacomo Vrioni 92 (2G), Esmir Bajraktarevic 50.7, Patrick Agyemang 38.3 (G/Red), Liel Abada 53.3, Tyler Boyd 65.5 (PKW), Kwadwo Opoku 32.6, Xande Silva 48, Tai Baribo 47.1

GW 490

GK: Zack Steffen 42.3, Maarten Paes 46.2, Patrick Schulte 63.2 (CS), Stefan Frei 76 (CS), Jonathan Sirois 47

DF: Raheem Edwards 41.92, Sam Vines 37.04, Steven Moreira 49.44

MF: Brian Gutierrez 36.3, Sean Zawadzki 26.1, David Ayala 44.8, Connor Ronan 51.6, Emanuel Reynoso 68.1

FW: Santiago Moreno 88.9 (2A), Johnny Russell 68.8 (G), Paul Arriola 44.9, Bernard Kamungo 47.1

Some value options did extremely well, while some fell flat on their face. My optimal lineups from both gameweeks did quite well, scoring 330.16 and 367.76 on raw points without any XP or captain bonus. With a normal weekend of matches, I'll stray away from capped modes and set sights back on the regular challenger competitions.

Sorare GW 492 // MLS Week 21

Let's consider which teams have the best matchups courtesy of our RotoWire Cheatsheets.

Houston Dynamo 58.65% vs. Minnesota United FC Cincinnati 57.76% vs. Charlotte FC DC United 50.88% vs. Nashville SC LAFC 50.88% vs. Columbus Crew San Jose Earthquakes 46.18% vs. Sporting Kansas City

Note: Prices are for limited cards as of Thursday, July 11. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Cap-Friendly Options

Goalkeepers

Expensive

Matt Freese (NYCFC) $24.90 at Chicago

While Freese doesn't have the highest clean sheet odds on the board, he has the highest ceiling for me. Chicago have been better lately but are coming off a shutout loss in San Jose. The team has been better offensively sans Xherdan Shaqiri, but it's hard to see them scoring three goals on NYCFC. Freese is my upside play between the posts for the gameweek.

Honorable Mention: Roman Celentano (CIN) $33.17 vs. Charlotte

Value

Steve Clark (HOU) $7.18 vs. Minnesota

Minnesota are experiencing a lot of attrition with players on international duty and others injured. They're winless in their last seven matches. The Dynamo have the best odds to keep a clean sheet on the slate, which could lead to a 75-plus SO5 outing for Clark, who has one of the safer floors in all of MLS and should see a score of 50-plus in this matchup.

Honorable Mention: Brad Stuver (ATX) $8.94 vs. Seattle

Defenders

Expensive

Kai Wagner (PHI) $24.15 at Toronto

The battle of the dumpster fires is taking place north of the border on Saturday. Both teams come into this match on a streak of nine straight without a victory. Both have found incomprehensible ways to lose. Whether it's blown late leads for Philadelphia or a water bottle trick in the dying seconds for Toronto to lose in Atlanta, both teams find a way. To make matters worse, Philadelphia are losing Nathan Harriel and Jack McGlynn to the USMNT Olympic team. Wagner has had a few stinkers in his last four matches but is in line for a good matchup and with McGlynn out, he'll be locked into all set-piece opportunities. This feels like a decisive spot for Wagner if any of the Philadelphia attackers can get on the end of his crosses into the box.

Honorable Mention: No other expensive options

Value

Micael (HOU) $2.86 vs. Minnesota

With Franco Escobar serving his suspension, Micael is the clear-cut best option for me in the Houston backline. His mix of consistency and upside makes for a great play in this matchup. Micael can have some horrific outputs, but this doesn't seem like the matchup for it unless he makes an error that leads to a goal. I see a 25-plus AA output for Micael with the upside of more in a clean sheet.

Honorable Mention: Brooks Lennon (ATL) $2.54 at Montreal; Miki Yamane (LAG) $4.13 at Dallas

Midfielders

Expensive

Luciano Acosta (CIN) $39.37 vs. Charlotte

The sky was falling after Acosta had back-to-back terrible scores. However, he returned with a vengeance, putting up an SO5 score of 97.9 in the 6-1 victory over Inter Miami last weekend.

Courtesy of Sorare Data

Acosta is a smash play, no matter the matchup, even against Charlotte's stingy defense.

As you can probably tell by all the Dynamo players in the article, I really like Bassi as well this weekend if you are looking for a cheaper price point.

Honorable Mention: Amine Bassi (HOU) $8.10 vs. Minnesota

Value

Cristian Espinoza (SJ) $4.41 vs. Sporting KC

The two teams that concede the most in the Western Conference meet and it should make for some fireworks in San Jose. Espinoza has been a solid SO5 scorer, even when the Quakes have been at the bottom of the league in most statistical categories. He has a monopoly on set pieces and it's tough to see him being held without a decisive in this matchup. In terms of pure matchups, Espinoza might be my favorite play of the gameweek.

Honorable Mention: Hector Herrera (HOU) $6.93 vs. Minnesota

Forwards

Expensive

Federico Bernardeschi (TOR) $15.63 (New Season - Forward Card) vs. Philadelphia

With Philadelphia in shambles, Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne are in a tremendous spot. Philadelphia's back line has been horrible against players who attempt to take them off the dribble (and pretty much every other facet). The only hesitation is that Bernardeschi played 78 minutes in a midweek loss to Canadian PL team Forge FC. He and Insigne should be good to go unless Herdman throws a wrench into the team to try and spark some form.

Honorable Mention: Denis Bouanga (LAFC) $35.24 vs. Columbus

Value

Luis Muriel (ORL) $3.43 at New England

Duncan McGuire is with the USMNT at the Olympics, which means it should be Muriel's time to shine. With only three goals in 24 appearances, Muriel's time in Orlando has been largely disappointing. After coming off the bench the last three matches (likely to give McGuire run before he left), Muriel is in a prime position for 70-plus minutes. Muriel is too good of a goal scorer to be held in check for this long,and I expect his decisive output to greatly improve in the next few weeks.

Honorable Mention: Lorenzo Insigne (TOR) $9.67 vs. Philadelphia

Deke's Favorite Lineup

Last Two GW favorite lineup:

GW 492 Favorite Lineup

Note: I prefer Lucho Acosta at the extra spot and Bernardeschi at Forward, but Bernardeschi could only go in the MF spot in the builder.

Created via the Concept Builder on SorareData

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Deke Mathews plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dm734593.