Bryan Gil Injury: Will miss rest of season

GIl (knee) will miss the rest of the 2024/25 season, Fernando Ruiz of Estadio Deportivo reports.

Gil missed the match against Valencia this previous weekend due to an injury, and further tests over the weekend confirmed the worst possible scenario, as he's dealing with a meniscus issue that might even require surgery. The only thing that's clear is that Gil, one of the best players for Girona this season, won't return for the rest of the campaign. He's on loan at Girona from Tottenham, so his future for the upcoming season is unclear as well. Gil ends the 2024/25 campaign with three goals and three assists across 25 appearances (21 starts).