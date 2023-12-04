Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 15

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Caoimhin Kelleher (33-percent rostered): Alisson is expected to miss at least one more match, if not two, and while Kelleher's start at the weekend resulted in -0.5 points, this is a good spot to use the Liverpool backup while he remains in goal. Sheffield United are bottom of the league with 11 goals scored in 14 matches and will be without Oliver McBurnie, who was sent off over the weekend.

With news of Nick Pope set to miss multiple months, Martin Dubravka is also an option for a pickup as Newcastle remain one of the best defensive teams in the league.

DEFENDERS

Valentino Livramento (45 percent): I probably should've written up Livramento a month ago after both Dan Burn and Matt Targett were ruled out with long-term injuries. Livramento has started four of Newcastle's last five matches in all competitions with Fantrax scores of 13 and 6.5 in his last two starts. Newcastle have a favorable upcoming fixture list with only an away trip to Tottenham standing out.

(Editor's Note: Use our new schedule difficulty tool to view the next 10 gameweeks for every team).

Timothy Castagne (17 percent): Castagne is a good streaming option this week as Fulham have a home matchup against Nottingham Forest. Castagne offers a bit more crossing upside than his center-back teammates, though he hasn't shown it as much of late with just three crosses and three chances created across his last three starts. The slight worry is that Kenny Tete is fit again and started at Liverpool, so right-back could be a revolving door for Marco Silva in the busy season.

MIDFIELDERS

Adam Lallana (two percent): Lallana has started the last four league matches for Brighton and with Ansu Fati still out, that could continue. At Chelsea over the weekend, the veteran provided an assist in a five-goal thriller. The worry is that he hasn't gone more than 64 minutes in any of his six starts. Brighton are plagued with injuries, but they remain an exciting team in attack giving Lallana upside potential over the next two matches at home against Brentford and Burnley.

Giovani Lo Celso (33 percent): Due to Spurs' lengthy list of injuries, Lo Celso has started and scored in back-to-back matches, resulting in 12 and 20 Fantrax points. The goals did the heavy lifting in those matches, but Lo Celso is a capable contributor across the board with four shots, three chances created and four tackles. Outside of a home match against Newcastle, Tottenham's fixture list isn't terrible through the end of the month.

FORWARDS

Bryan Gil (five percent): Similar to Lo Celso, Gil has started back-to-back matches, though he was replaced at halftime of Sunday's 3-3 draw with Manchester City. It's not that exciting of a profile, but Gil scored eight Fantrax points against Aston Villa after taking a shot on goal and crossing three times. If he continues to start he's a solid addition to any lineup as a forward-eligible player starting for a "big six" club.

Neal Maupay (25 percent): Maupay is finding sporadic playing time for Brentford, but in his last three starts he's scored two goals and provided an assist while scoring double-digit points in all three. His starts are directly correlated with Thomas Frank's 4-3-3 to 5-3-2 formation change based on opponent. Fortunately for him, without some of the top clubs on the upcoming schedule, the starts should be there and when in the XI, he's worth using.