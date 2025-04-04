Bryan Mbeumo News: Converts penalty

Mbeumo scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Newcastle United.

Mbeumo's second-half goal from the penalty spot Wednesday briefly brought Brentford level, though the Bees would go on to fall in a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Brentford's star attacker has scored twice and supplied two assists. Across 30 Premier League appearances (30 starts), Mbeumo has now tallied 16 goals, setting a new career-high for goals in a single domestic campaign.