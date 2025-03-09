Caden Clark News: Busy in loss
Clark registered one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Clark was questionable coming into Saturday's clash, but unsurprisingly was deemed fit enough to play. He played and took his usual role, providing creativity in the middle of the park and on set pieces. The midfielder should continue to play a major role for Montreal if he can stay fit moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now