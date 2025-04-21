Caden Clark News: Three shots on target

Clark registered three shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Clark led the Montreal attack Saturday with three shots on target, though they were unable to break through in a 0-0 draw versus Orlando. After being included in the starting XI across Orlando's previous four fixtures, the midfielder came on at halftime Saturday and attempted his most shots in a single appearance this season. Clark has yet to log a goal contribution across nine appearances (six starts).