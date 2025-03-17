Caio Henrique News: Excellent passing display

Caio Henrique was subbed off due to injury in the 82nd minute of Saturday's 2-0 victory against Angers. He assisted once to go with 10 crosses (one accurate) and two corners before exiting the match.

Henrique was perhaps Monaco's biggest source of creativity against Angers on Saturday. In 82 minutes played, the left back registered one assist, made ten passes into the final third, and completed all five of his long ball passes. Henrique now has two assists in his last three starts for Monaco, and the club will need him to continue to supply chances when they face Nice after the international break in a Ligue 1 clash with heavy ramifications.