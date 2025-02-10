Callum Hudson-Odoi Injury: Availability uncertain for Tuesday

Hudson-Odoi (groin) could be an option to face Exeter City on Tuesday in the FA Cup fourth round, manager Nuno Espirito Santo told media Monday. "We have to see. He is coming back so let's see how he is," Nuno said ahead of the midweek clash. "Everybody has to be assessed because we always have to look at the details. We will prepare for the game, then we will make the list and decide on the squad."

Hudson-Odoi joined his teammates during a warm-weather training camp in Dubai earlier this month, and the winger might see some minutes in this cup match with an eye toward recovering his regular role against Fulham on Saturday. Hudson-Odoi has started in 18 of his 20 league appearances in 2024/25, so he's expected to return to a regular role once he's back to full fitness.