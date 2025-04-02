Callum Hudson-Odoi Injury: Likely available Saturday

Hudson-Odoi (undisclosed) missed Tuesday's clash against Manchester United but should be available for Saturday's game against Aston Villa, coach Nuno Espirito Santo said in a press conference, per the Nottingham Post. "I think so. Let's see but I think so."

Hudson-Odoi was ruled out of Tuesday's clash due to an undisclosed injury but should be available for Saturday's game against Aston Villa. If he makes the squad, he is likely to return directly to the starting XI since he has been a regular starter in the attack recently.