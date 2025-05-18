Carlos Rotondi Injury: Not playing Sunday

Rotondi has been left out of the match squad for the second leg semifinal against America, David Espinosa of Fox Sports reports.

Rotondi has a minor knock, but the team doesn't want to risk him getting into a more serious issue ahead of a potential Liga MX championship matchup and the CONCACAF Champions Cup finale. The winger is one of the team's top contributors in league play with four goals and five assists over 17 games played, so the impact of his absence could be significant. His place will be taken by defender Omar Campos on the left flank of a 3-5-1-1 formation.