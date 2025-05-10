Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Rotondi headshot

Carlos Rotondi News: Credited with assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Rotondi assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Thursday's 3-2 win over Leon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Rotondi delivered the assist in Cruz Azul's second goal, though to be fair, his assist was a mere pass forward, and most of the credit for the goal should go to Andres Montano (calf). Rotondi has been one of the most consistent players for Cruz Azul this season and should remain a key player for the return leg of this quarterfinal tie Sunday.

Carlos Rotondi
Cruz Azul

