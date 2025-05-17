Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Rotondi headshot

Carlos Rotondi News: Sets up lone goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Rotondi assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Thursday's 1-0 win against América.

Rotondi was one of Cruz Azul's most dangerous players throughout the game, and he was able to set up Ignacio Rivero's goal with a perfect corner kick midway through the second half. Rotondi has assisted on two of Cruz Azul's six goals in the current Liguilla campaign.

