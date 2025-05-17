Carlos Rotondi News: Sets up lone goal in win
Rotondi assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Thursday's 1-0 win against América.
Rotondi was one of Cruz Azul's most dangerous players throughout the game, and he was able to set up Ignacio Rivero's goal with a perfect corner kick midway through the second half. Rotondi has assisted on two of Cruz Azul's six goals in the current Liguilla campaign.
