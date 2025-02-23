Casemiro News: Logs six tackles in draw

Casemiro made six tackles (three won) in Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Everton Saturday. He was subbed off in the second half.

The defensive midfielder has 13 tackles over his last two games and appears to be rediscovering his form on that side of the pitch. He's unlikely to face a strong test Wednesday against Ipswich Town, who have only put in 24 goals in 26 league matches.