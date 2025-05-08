Casemiro News: Scores header in victory

Casemiro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Thursday's 4-1 victory versus Athletic. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Casemiro scored the second goal with a well-placed header in the 80th minute. He controlled the midfield throughout the match, breaking up plays and distributing the ball effectively with seven tackles, three clearances and one interception, giving no breathing room to the opposition. His leadership and experience were evident in the performance. The Brazilian has been in strong form recently with two goals and two assists in his last four starts. He will aim to continue on that form against West Ham on Sunday.