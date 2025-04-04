Chris Richards Injury: Not risked

Richards (calf) won't be risked for Saturday's clash with Brighton, per manager Oliver Glasner. "If it had been the last game of the season, I think he would have played and would have started. But we can't take the risk when you see our upcoming schedule and the amount of games."

Richards won't be an option for Saturday's match as he continues to struggle with a calf issue. The defender was able to get on the training ground Friday but only for a partial session. Richards' next chance to play will be an April 12 trip to Manchester City.