Chris Wood Injury: Out of FA Cup match

Wood (hip) is not an option for Saturday's FA Cup match against Brighton after receiving a second scan, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "He went for a scan today and we are still waiting for the result," Nuno said in his pre-match press conference. "He went to see a specialist to do the scan, so we will wait on the information. He is not going to be available for this game. He fell really hard on his hip and there is pain there, so we have to wait."

Wood is set for more assessment after picking up a hip issue with New Zealand, as he will go in for secondary testing. This is concerning for the forward, as he is already set to miss Saturday's match and will be unlikely to face Manchester United on Tuesday. He has started in 28 of his 19 appearances this season and has notched 21 goal contributions, so the club will hope he can return soon.