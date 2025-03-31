Chris Wood Injury: Seeing improvements

Wood (hip) is regaining fitness and is a late call for Tuesday's match against Manchester United, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "He is improving. He is getting better day by day. We have to assess him day by day. It is all about him being pain free and then getting back to fitness."

Wood is working on his fitness and is continuing to see improvements after his injury while on international duty. That said, he will be a late call for Tuesday, most likely needing to pass some fitness tests to be an option. He is a retailer starter, so they will hope he is fit as soon as possible.