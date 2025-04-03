Chris Wood Injury: To be assessed ahead of Saturday

Wood (hip) is to be assessed ahead of Saturday's match against Aston Villa, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo, per Sky Sports.

Wood looks to still be on the same day-to-day regiment that the club's manager provided in an update Wednesday, as the striker is once again to be assessed ahead of Saturday's match. That said, he will likely face a fitness test ahead of the match to decide if he can make the team sheet. He will hope to be fit, although he probably won't see his regular starting spot back immediately after such doubt heading into the contest.