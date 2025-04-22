Chris Wood News: Back on scoresheet

Wood scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 win versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Wood found the back of the net Monday with a header in the 16th minute assisted by Anthony Elanga. He had scored a similar header a few minutes before, but he was slightly offside. It marked his 19th goal of the season -- the fourth most in the league -- but his first in over two months. With massive matches in the FA Cup and the Premier League coming up, Wood will need to be at his best in order for Forest to achieve all it wants to.