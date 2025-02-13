Christian Ramirez News: Signs with LA Galaxy

Ramirez has joined LA Galaxy from Columbus Crew in exchange for $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $250,000 in conditional 2026 GAM, his new club announced. "We are proud to welcome Christian and his family back to Southern California. Christian brings a wealth of MLS experience and a strong track record of performance, most recently playing a crucial role in the Crew's 2023 MLS Cup and 2024 Leagues Cup trophy campaigns. A proven MLS goal scorer and even better teammate, we hope to quickly integrate him into our group during these final weeks of preseason," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz.

Ramirez recorded 23 goals and 12 assists in 77 matches over the past two seasons with Columbus, helping the team win MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024. Last season, he tallied 10 goals and 9 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions. In his MLS career, Ramirez has totaled 51 goals and 20 assists in 160 league matches. He will bring quality depth in the frontline and valuable experience to LA Galaxy.