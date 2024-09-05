Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW7

This article is part of our Sorare series.

While most of the soccer world halts for the international break, MLS plays through as usual, though it's a much smaller slate with only six matches on the docket. Most teams are missing starters for what should be an unpredictable gameweek. Remember that some names you'll see (especially at goalkeeper) are only projected starters due to players missing for international duty.

Sorare GW 7 // MLS Week 25

Let's start this game week by using the RotoWire Cheatsheets to attack the best matchups. Since it's such a short slate, I listed all of the matchups this week.

New York Red Bulls 58.74% vs. Sporting KC Columbus Crew 50.52% vs. Seattle Chicago Fire 47.62% vs. DC Vancouver Whitecaps 46.65% vs. Dallas New England Revolution 43.91% vs. St. Louis City Houston Dynamo 43.91% vs. LAFC

Note: Prices are for limited cards as of Thursday, September 5. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Goalkeepers

Chris Brady (CHI) vs. DC United Classic: $10.57 In-Season: $11.74



While Ryan Meara and Abraham Romero have the best matchups on the slate, I can't recommend buying them at an inflated price for just one match. Both players will plummet in price as the starters return. They both make the honorable mention list, but I wanted to write up set starters who will have utility for the rest of the season.

It never feels good to recommend players from Chicago, especially when they've only kept three clean sheets all season. However, on this short slate, Brady has a good chance at 10-15 AA with nearly a 30-percent implied chance of keeping a clean sheet. Brady is a little more expensive due to the U23 tax, but he's a solid option for this gameweek.

Aljaz Ivacic (NE) vs. St. Louis City Classic: $6.63 In-Season: $12.74



New England can field an intriguing starting XI with most players finally healthy. They face a St. Louis team that is quite dangerous in the attack with the additions of Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert. While I don't see a clean sheet in the cards, Ivacic should be busy enough to score 50-plus SO5 points. In his last five matches, Ivacic has all-around scores of 15.4, 13.1, 11.2, 17.3, and 12.2, and I expect this trend to continue this weekend.

Honorable Mention: Ryan Meara (RBNY) $1.87/$4.07 vs. Sporting KC; Abraham Romero (CLB) $2.74/$3.49 vs. Seattle; Steve Clark (HOU) $3.78/$6.17

Defenders

Micael (HOU) vs. LAFC Classic: $3.09 In-Season: $5.82

Franco Escobar (HOU) vs. LAFC Classic: $3.70 In-Season: $4.45



Micael and Escobar have hit their stride with L5s of 72 and 78, respectively.

Micael's last five matches via SorareData's Player Pages

While a matchup against LAFC isn't easy, Houston had no problem defeating LAFC 2-0 on the road in the last match. With the defender pool being weak on a normal gameweek, it's even more challenging with only 12 teams playing. LAFC is missing several vital playmakers, including Denis Bouanga and Mateusz Bogusz. Of all the defender options, I liked Houston's backline (especially Micael and Escobar) best.

Honorable Mention: John Tolkin (RBNY) $4.19/$5.12 vs. Sporting KC; Rudy Camacho (CLB) $0.64/$1.95 vs. Seattle

Midfielders

Carles Gil (NE) vs. St. Louis City Classic: $17.58 In-Season: $22.19



Gil is my favorite play of the weekend. With New England having competent players around Gil, they should be set for their usual monster scores. Since returning from injury, Gil has put up 20-plus AA in both matches with a perfect 100 in Montreal (105.5 uncapped scoring). While it's the season's final stretch, Gil's in-season price isn't too far off of his classic card. With home matchups against Montreal, Nashville and DC United still to come, Gil could win back a good chunk of his price in the right team.

Gil's matches since returning from injury courtesy of SorareData

Hector Herrera (HOU) vs. LAFC Classic: $5.75 In-Season: $15.44



While the decisives haven't been there for Herrera this season, the AA has been elite. In his last 15 matches Herrera has an average of 23.3 AA. While LAFC have some top-notch midfielders, Herrera should still be able to boss the midfield. I really like the idea of running a double midfield Herrera/Gil combo as my two projected highest scorers this gameweek.

Honorable Mention: Marcel Hartel (STL) $15.47/$28.54 at NE; Amine Bassi (HOU) $2.18 (No Classic) vs. LAFC; Dylan Chambost (CLB) $2.21/$3.61 vs. SEA

Forwards

Christian Ramirez (CLB) vs. Seattle Classic: $0.98 In-Season: $3.16



Initially, I had Jacen Russell-Rowe as a diamond before he became a late addition to the Canada squad. His absence leaves Ramirez as the only option to play up top for Columbus. With Cucho Hernandez on international duty, it should be Diego Rossi, Ramirez and Dylan Chambost in the front three. All three are in contention for a decisive as the second biggest favorite on the slate.

Giacomo Vrioni (NE) vs. St. Louis City Classic: $0.95 In-Season: $1.71



Vrioni is another cheap forward option who should get the starting nod this weekend, as the Revs have been ramping up his minutes as he returns from injury. After playing 45 minutes in the last match off the bench, he should be fit for 60 to 70 minutes in a match that should have goals. While Vrioni is very goal-dependent, he has the highest implied odds of scoring on the slate above 50 percent.

Honorable Mention: Christian Benteke (DC) $7.37/$8.91 at CHI; Hugo Cuypers (CHI) $2.21/$2.60 vs. DC; Diego Rossi (CLB) $20.87/$29.73 vs. SEA

Favorite Lineup

Courtesy of the SorareData Concept Builder

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Deke Mathews plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dm734593.