Christian Walton Injury: Set for return

Walton (groin) is set for a return Saturday against Crystal Palace, according to manager Kieran McKenna, per Stuart Watson of EADT. "Christian is going to be in the squad this weekend hopefully."

Walton was said to be progressing well and appears to finally be ready for play again, as the goalie is now an option for Saturday. This comes after missing out on his past six games, looking to end that streak Saturday. He is typically their backup and will likely see the bench if fit, as Arijanet Muric is also fit again.