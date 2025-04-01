Conor Bradley Injury: Late call against Everton

Bradley (strain) has returned to team training, and a late decision will be made on his availability for Wednesday's Merseyside derby against Everton, coach Arne Slot said in the press conference. "Conor is training with us again but we have to make a decision on whether he is playing and if playing means coming in or starting. That's something I keep for myself. But he's only had a few sessions after being out for quite long with a repetitive injury so we have to make a smart decision with that as well."

Bradley could return after being sidelined since late February with a muscle injury. He will likely be assessed after Tuesday's training session to determine his availability for Wednesday's derby. The coach was optimistic about his inclusion in the squad. His return would be positive as he could provide an option at right-back during Trent Alexander-Arnold's absence with an ankle injury.