Cristian Espinoza News: Converts PK, assists twice in win

Espinoza scored a penalty goal, had three shots (one on target), created two chances and sent in eight crosses (one accurate) during Sunday's 6-1 win over D.C. United.

Espinoza had another display for San Jose, this time assisting his team's first and the last goals while also scoring from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 in the 20th minute. That's now one goal and five assists over seven starts for the playmaker, who remains one of MLS' best at his position.