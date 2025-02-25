Fantasy Soccer
Cristian Romero Injury: One week away from returning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Romero (quadriceps) is seven to ten days away from returning to the squad, according to coach Ange Postecoglou. "They are all tracking really well, all similar times, hopefully in the next seven to 10 days. A couple of them are already training but, over that period, we'll start incorporating them back into matchday squads."

Romero is nearing a return to the squad, which could happen in the Europa League match against AZ Alkmaar. His return will be a significant boost for the team, and his partnership with Kevin Danso could strengthen Tottenham's defense, which has struggled in recent months.

