Cristian Romero Injury: Option Thursday

Romero (quadriceps) is an option for Thursday's match against Alkmaar, according to manager Ange Postecoglu, per Alasdair Gold of Football London.

Romero is an option for the club's UEL knockout match after a decent spell sidelined due to an injury, having last played Dec. 8. He is a regular starter when fit, so this is a huge boost. However, it seems unlikely he will return to the starting XI after such. long absence, hopefully seeing some time to test his legs later into the contest.