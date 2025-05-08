Cristian Romero News: Assist and clean sheet Thursday

Romero assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 2-0 victory versus Glimt.

Romero put together an excellent performance Thursday, highlighted by his assist to Dominic Solanke in the 63rd minute which essentially secured Spurs' place in the Europa League Final. He also was stout defensively in the clean sheet as he won two tackles, intercepted one pass, made five clearances, blocked one shot and won four duels in his full 90 minutes of action. He and Spurs will take on Manchester United in the final on May 21.