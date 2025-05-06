Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daichi Kamada headshot

Daichi Kamada News: Registers three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Kamada generated three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Nottingham Forest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Kamada saw the start for a third straight match Monday, although he would come off in the 87th minute, not seeing the full 90 for the first time during that spell. He would also debatably see his best match of the spell, notching two tackles won, two crosses and three shots. However, he still has yet to record a goal contribution in 31 appearances (14 starts) this season.

Daichi Kamada
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now