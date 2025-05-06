Daichi Kamada News: Registers three shots

Kamada generated three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Nottingham Forest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Kamada saw the start for a third straight match Monday, although he would come off in the 87th minute, not seeing the full 90 for the first time during that spell. He would also debatably see his best match of the spell, notching two tackles won, two crosses and three shots. However, he still has yet to record a goal contribution in 31 appearances (14 starts) this season.