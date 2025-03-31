Dani Ceballos Injury: Could return to face Arsenal

Ceballos (leg) could return to face Arsenal on April 8 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, manager Carlo Ancelotti told media Monday. "[Ferland] Mendy is trying to get back for the Arsenal game, as is Ceballos."

Ceballos picked up an injury in mid-February, and if he ends up returning to face Arsenal, he would be in line with the initial two-month recovery timeline. That said, even if he's back, he's not likely to play a big role in midfield, especially if everyone is healthy. He's a depth option behind Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric.