Dani Olmo News: Scores only goal against Mallorca

Olmo scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 1-0 win against Mallorca.

Olmo scored the only goal of the game as he linked up with Eric Garcia shortly after half-time. This was his ninth goal of the season and he has only started 11 games in the campaign. In the match, he attempted four shots, getting two on target while also creating four chances. This was only the third time reaching this number or more in a game this season.